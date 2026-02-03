Theatricus To Present World Premiere Of STILL LIFE IN CENTRAL PARK

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatricus, the nonprofit performing arts collective dedicated to producing bold new work for the stage, will present the world premiere of Still Life in Central Park, a deeply human ensemble drama written and directed by James Castle Stevens. The production runs for a limited engagement of just nine performances from February 13-22, 2026 at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, CA.

Set entirely on one weathered park bench, Still Life in Central Park is an ensemble drama told in nine vignettes. Each scene captures a different pairing or small group-ranging from a runaway teen and a solitary jogger, to lifelong companions debating mortality, to a jovial pastor tending quiet grief, to a clown on the cusp of reinvention. As characters come and go, their conversations reveal fragments of larger lives; loves found, losses survived, and choices that shape who they are becoming, together.

"We're thrilled to bring this original work to life," said Theatricus Artistic Director James Castle Stevens. "This play is about the small moments we usually overlook-the brief encounters that quietly change us. A simple park bench becomes a crossroads where very different lives intersect, reminding us that everyone we pass has a story as complicated as our own."

Performances take place February 13-15 and February 19-22 at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Santa Clarita. Tickets go on sale now and are available through the theatre box office and online at https://stilllifeincentralpark.eventbrite.com.

About Theatricus

Theatricus is a nonprofit performing arts collective committed to promoting and producing new and provocative theatrical works, nurturing emerging artists, and engaging audiences with transformative storytelling.

Other Theatricus productions include Constellations by Nick Payne, produced last year at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, CA, and the upcoming The Henry Clyde Canning Murder House to be produced June 2026 at Moving Arts in Atwater Village. The Henry Clyde Canning Murder House is the First Prize winner of the VOX NOVA Playwright Festival, produced by Theatricus. The organization continues to expand its footprint in Southern California's theatre ecosystem.