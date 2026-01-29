Photos: PUNISH ME at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Punish Me, a new play by Michael Dukakis, will have its world premiere at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood January 28–February 25. Directed by Monique Sorgen, the cast of this new psychological thriller includes Michael Dukakis, Dylan Griner, Brianna Bell, Jaiden Blessing, Anuradha Senevi, and Lidia Porto. Performances will continue Wednesdays at 7:30pm through February 25. Check out all new photos below!

A screenwriter struggling to make it in Hollywood becomes trapped in an increasingly abusive relationship with a narcissist who threatens both his career dreams and his legal status in America. The play explores the complexity of toxic relationships, narcissism, and obsession. It includes adult themes and simulated sex. Inspired by true events. Running time is 95 minutes with no intermission.

Lighting design is by Steve Pope, sound design and original music is by Paul Yorke, intimacy coordinator is Annie Reznik, and visual artist is Nick Lambrou. Stage manager and assistant director is Diego Salazar Lira. Punish Me is produced by Michael Dukakis with associate producers Yiota Pampalou and Katerina Dimakopoulou.

Photo Credit: Avi Kaye

Dylan Griner, Michael Dukakis

Dylan Griner, Michael Dukakis

Dylan Griner, Michael Dukakis

Michael Dukakis, Dylan Griner

Brianna Bell, Michael Dukakis

Michael Dukakis, Dylan Griner

Michael Dukakis, Dylan Griner

Michael Dukakis, Jaiden Blessing