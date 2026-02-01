Mandy Patinkin to Perform Concert BEING ALIVE at the Carpenter Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Who better to reconnect us with the preciousness and joy of being alive than the incomparable Mandy Patinkin?

Whether you know him from Broadway (Evita), film (The Princess Bride), TV (Chicago Hope) — or follow his hilarious and wise social media posts — you've glimpsed Patinkin's incredible warmth, humanity, and humor.

Now witness this titan of stage and screen in person as he performs his favorites from Broadway and the American Songbook on Saturday, February 7 at 8 p.m., capping the Wit & Wisdom Series this season.

Patinkin will be joined by Adam Ben-David on piano.