Odyssey Theatre Ensemble To Present Reading Of PASSAGE By Tina Preston

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present a staged reading of PASSAGE, a new work by Tina Preston, as part of its Thresholds of Invention series. The reading will take place Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre.

Directed by Roxanne Rogers, Passage centers on five women traveling together aboard a ship as they confront passion, anger, longing for freedom, determination, and despair. The piece explores shared experience and emotional truth from a perspective often overlooked, examining events that unfold beyond the awareness of the men around them. The cast includes V Cate, Suzanne Fletcher, Lisa Littman, Jennifer Stefanisko, and Jacqueline Wright, with Gray Palmer appearing as the ship’s captain.

The Thresholds of Invention series offers first looks at works in development by Los Angeles-based artists and is curated by Tony Abatemarco. The reading is produced for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco.

Ticketing Information

The reading of Passage will take place Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets are $25, with a $3 fee applied to credit card purchases. Free parking is available in the on-site lot. Tickets and information are available by calling (310) 477-2055 ext. 2.