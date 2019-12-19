December 19th Update: THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Los Angeles Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Musical - Local

THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 30%

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 29%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasedena Playhouse 3%

Best Musical - Tour

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson 27%

COME FROM AWAY - Ahmanson 17%

FALSETTOS - Ahmanson 14%

Best Performer in a Play - Tour

Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse 57%

Angela Grovey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Ahmanson Theatre 28%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - Kirk Douglas 15%

Best Play - Local

The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre 10%

CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female

Juliet Fischer-SCHULEIN - MY MIDLIFE CABARET - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 21%

Gina D'Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage 20%

Susan Edwards Martin - AN UNPREDICTABLE MUSICAL EVENING - Upstairs at Vitello's 16%

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male

Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal 21%

Bradley Jones - 'DR. BRADLEY'S FABULOUS FUNCTIONAL NARCISSISM - Sterlings Upstairs at the Federal 17%

Scott Dreier - DORIS AND ME - Sierra Madre Playhouse 13%

Choreography - Local

James Tolbert - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 50%

Daniel Solis - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 4%

Gregory Gast - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 3%

Choreography - Tour

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum 48%

Kelly Divine - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 20%

Spencer Liff - Falsettos - Ahmanson Theatre 18%

Costume Design - Local

June Saito - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 51%

Danae Iris McQueen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Allison Dillard - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 3%

Director of a Musical - Local

Nick Lang - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 36%

Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 32%

Britany Callahan - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 2%

Director of a Musical - Tour

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum 51%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 33%

Jerry Zaks - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hollywood Pantages 15%

Director of a Play - Local

Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 5%

Paul Storiale - THE GAYEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - The Sherry Theater 5%

Brando Cutts - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Co. 4%

Featured Actor in a Musical - Local

Robert Manion - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 33%

Joey Richter - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 10%

Corey Dorris - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 6%

Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour

Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 31%

Nick Blaemire - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 29%

Marrick Smith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 13%

Featured Actor in a Play - Local

Jack Tynan - ALL MY SONS - Wasatch Theatrical Ventures 6%

Victor Chi - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Sierra Madre Playhouse 4%

Donzell Lewis - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 4%

Featured Actress in a Musical - Local

Jaime Lyn Beatty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 38%

Mariah Rose Faith - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 15%

Maddie Lucas - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 4%

Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour

Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 33%

Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 27%

Mary Kate Moore - LES MISERABLES - Hollywood Pantages 22%

Featured Actress in a Play - Local

Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%

Malaya - DOPE QUEENS - Tomorrowland Productions 4%

Grace Shen - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Sierra Madre Playhouse 3%

Leading Actor in a Musical - Local

Jon Matteson - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 56%

Caleb Shaw - BIG FISH - Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 3%

Wyatt Goodbrand - MARY POPPINS - Musical Theatre Orange County 3%

Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour

Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre 65%

Nick Adams - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 35%

Leading Actor in a Play - Local

Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%

Pedro Louis - OTHELLO - Long Beach Shakespeare Company 5%

Oscar Emmanuel Fabela - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 4%

Leading Actress in a Musical - Local

Lauren Lopez - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 38%

Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 34%

MJ Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour

Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre 27%

Julia K. Harriman - HAMILTON - orpheum 24%

Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY - The Ahmanson Theatre 17%

Leading Actress in a Play - Local

Tracey Rooney - THE FAVORITE - Avante Garage Theatre Company 7%

Jade Hykush - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players 6%

Ellie Oliver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Domino One Productions 5%

Lighting Design - Local

Sarah Petty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre 54%

Ernie McDaniel - TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 3%

Josh Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Musical Director - Local

Matt Dahan - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 52%

Darryl Archibald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 4%

Wani Han - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center 4%

Scenic Design - Local

Corey Lubowich - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 55%

Alex Calle - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garry Marshall Theatre 4%

Dane Laffrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

Solo Production - Play or Musical

John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre 57%

Jefferson Mays - A Christmas Carol - Geffen Playhouse 22%

Duffy Hudson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Force of Nature Productions 18%

Sound Design - Local

Ilana Elroi & Brian Rosenthal - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions 58%

Veronika Vorel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pasadena Playhouse 5%

Steve Wallace - TO DAD WITH LOVE - Theatre West 3%

Special Theatre Event

Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl 63%

Kikki Ebsen - To Dad with Love, A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen - Theatre West 15%

Company - AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY - Rockwell Table and Stage 10%

