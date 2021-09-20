The Arkansas Repertory Theatre to Conclude 2021 'Rep Outdoors' Series with THE FANTASTICKS in Concert

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will conclude its 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series with The Fantasticks in Concert. The event, which is a one-night-only concert staging of the classic musical, will be performed live in Murray Park on Sunday, October 3, 2021. As a part of the ongoing "Rep Outdoors" partnership between The Rep and the City of Little Rock, and Little Rock Parks & Recreation, the concert will be free to the public.

Join The Rep in celebrating this gorgeous score in one of the city's gorgeous outdoor settings. This concert is free to the public. However, it is highly recommended that all attendees register in advance online at www.TheRep.org to receive any last minute updates.

Patrons interested in supporting this free community event can purchase a premium experience ticket, which will include preferred parking, a pre-performance picnic dinner with drinks, and reserved seating areas. Picnic Party Patron tickets are available for purchase by calling the box office at 501-378-0405 or visiting www.TheRep.org.



Sponsorship opportunities are still available for The Fantasticks. Sponsorships include advertising on the Arkansas Repertory Theatre website, highlighted playbill listing, pre-show attendee emails, and a VIP Picnic Party Patron package to be shared with friends, clients, or colleagues. To receive more information, contact Jennifer Owens Buie at jowensbuie@therep.org.



"Try to Remember" a time when this charming show wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The 1960 musical is a funny and romantic musical telling of a fable about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who try to keep them apart. The musical's off-Broadway production ran for 42 years with over 17,000 performances. This makes The Fantasticks the world's longest-running musical.



Preceding The Fantasticks in Concert, the 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series included two unique, immersive outdoor theatrical experiences. Marie & Rosetta was a play with music celebrating the life and music of Arkansas' own Sister Rosetta Tharpe, presented on the grounds of War Memorial Park. Primating was the world premiere of a "wild" romantic comedy, presented inside the Little Rock Zoo. The Fantasticks in Concert will conclude the 2021 "Rep Outdoors" Series and marks the theatre's return to live theatre following 15 months of no in-person activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THE 2021/22 PRODUCTIONS ON SALE SOON:

A Charlie Brown Christmas | December 3 - December 23

Designing Women | January 18 - February 6

School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play | March 1 - 20

Into The Woods | April 19 - May 8