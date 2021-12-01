Rose Theatre Creates Its First Ever Young People's Board

Rose Theatre's Artistic Director, Christopher Haydon, is delighted to announce the theatre's first ever Young People's Board during his inaugural season.

The Rose is committed to ensuring that young people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to engage with the theatre industry, inform the development of the venue and benefit from experiencing live performance. As such, the theatre wants to welcome an exceptional group of young people aged 18 to 25 to work with the Rose and guide it towards a more inclusive vision.

Becoming a member of the Rose's Young People's Board will provide an opportunity for young people to understand how a theatre is run; it is a hands-on educational and learning opportunity that can affect positive change within the venue. Beyond the educational opportunity, as the Young People's Board will also have influence over the creative programming of the theatre. The Board will be overseen by the Peter Hall Emerging Artists Fellow, Layla Madanat.

The Rose is looking to appoint six members and applications must be submitted to ypb@rosetheatre.org by midnight on Wednesday 8 December 2021. For more information and the full role specification, please visit the Rose website here - https://www.rosetheatre.org/about-us/careers

Lucy Morrell, Director of Learning & Participation at the Rose said, "Young people are at the very beating heart of the Rose and each year we put members of our renowned Youth Theatre at the forefront of our critically acclaimed Christmas productions. It is an honour to work with young members of the community every day as Director of Learning & Participation and I'm thrilled that the Rose has taken steps to create a platform for young people to voice their opinions. Our Young People's Board is an opportunity for anyone aged 18-25 to have real say in shaping the future of the Rose."

For more information visit rosetheatre.org.