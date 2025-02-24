Review: TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jury duty can be an emotional time in a person’s life, and the play 12 ANGRY JURORS, an adaptation of Reginald Rose's classic drama 12 Angry Men, proved just that when it was presented in the Verser Theater at Ouachita Baptist University from Feb. 13 to 16. Performed in the Black Box, the production, Directed by Senior Mac Ricks, immersed the audience in the raw tension of the jury room, where every gesture, argument, and revelation carried immense stakes. It was intense!

Twelve Angry Jurors is a tense courtroom drama where jurors must decide the fate of a young man accused of murder. Initially, the case seemed open-and-shut, with nearly all jurors convinced of the defendant’s guilt. However, as they deliberate, one lone juror raises doubts about the evidence, prompting heated discussions, clashing personalities, and deep examinations of prejudice, justice, and reasonable doubt. Though she isn’t sure of his innocence, she makes the other jurors pause and think so they don’t make a hasty decision, especially if it’s the wrong decision. They go over every detail until forcing the jurors to confront their own biases as they work toward a unanimous verdict.

This was my first time reviewing this play, so I had no idea how this was going to turn out, and honestly, I thought it would end on a cliff hanger. It did not, surprisingly. It was so intense and character-driven that it almost felt like it could go in multiple directions at any moment. The way the tension built, especially with all the clashing personalities and shifting perspectives, I just knew someone was going to hold out in the end. So, how does it end? Duh duh duhhhhh.....

As always, I’m super impressed with the talent that comes from this university. The dedication and depth these performers bring to the stage make each production a compelling and memorable experience. Their chemistry as a group was cohesive while letting their distinct personalities come through in the performance.

Leading the resistance from the group was Juror Number Eight, played by Jane Pacena. Her thoughtfulness and quiet determination anchored the production, making every moment of deliberation feel weighty and authentic. She brought a calm yet commanding presence, skillfully navigating the tension in the room with measured reasoning and unwavering conviction.

Virginia Waterman as Juror Number Nine was convincing as older and wiser, bringing a quiet gravitas to the role. Her portrayal carried the weight of experience and provided a strong sense of moral clarity. Her pivotal moments—especially when she chose to speak up in support of Juror Eight—were delivered with sincerity and heartfelt conviction.

The bigoted passion coming from Juror Number Ten, played by Erika Johnson, was particularly alarming, making her outbursts feel uncomfortably real. Johnson fully committed to the role, delivering her lines with an intensity that made the jury room's tension palpable. Her escalating frustration and eventual isolation were striking, especially as the other jurors slowly turned away from her, reinforcing the power of the moment.

A fan favorite was the Guard, played by Chloe Cofer. Even during her brief appearances, she seemed to make an impact with the audience. Whether through a subtle glance or a perfectly executed line, Cofer made the most of her moments on stage, providing a refreshing contrast to the intensity of the jury’s deliberations. Her ability to command attention, even in a smaller role, was a testament to her stage presence and comedic instincts.

Director Mac Ricks

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

I am always excited to hear about the plans from seniors, so I asked a few questions of Director Ricks.

BWW: What do you plan on doing outside of OBU?

Mac Ricks: I’m doing some auditions right now for various companies. Hopefully I’ll be on a Book of Mormon national tour, or I’ll be on Disney cruise lines!

BWW: Oooohhh...that sounds like fun. How has your experience been at OBU?

Mac Ricks: OBU is a wonderful place to be at! The community I’ve experienced over my four years has been unparalleled and I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here.

BWW: I do love coming to this school for sure! Why did you choose 12 Angry Jurors?

Mac Ricks: 12 Angry Jurors was one of the first pieces of straight theatre I’ve ever been introduced to, and I thought it would be a thought-provoking piece of theatre to present in today's age.

BWW: Well you guys did an amazing job! Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Mac Ricks: I wanna give a huge thank you to Prof. John Forkner, Dr. Caroline Taylor, Prof. Eric Phillips, and Prof. Adam Wheat!

For more information how you can join this amazing program, visit their website at https://obu.edu/theatrearts.

