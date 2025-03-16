Review: TOIL + TROUBLE at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I am so impressed with the talent and creativity that are coming from our universities. The dedication, passion, and hard work these students and faculty pour into their productions are truly remarkable, resulting in performances that are both inspiring and unforgettable. This was my experience when I saw TOIL + TROUBLE by Lauren Gunderson with the University of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway, which was performed February 20-22 in the James M Bridges Blackbox Theatre in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Led by Student Director Ashton Fritzges, this dark comedy inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth showcased a fresh, inventive take on classic themes, blending humor with deeper reflections on ambition and fate.

Jimmy Bowler, Bryce Nunn, Ashleigh Mathews

The play follows three slacker friends who, inspired by the witches in Macbeth, attempt to manipulate fate and seize wealth through a series of questionable schemes. Matt (Jimmy Bowler), Adam (Bryce Nunn), and Beth (Ashleigh Mathews) are roommates looking for a get-rich-quick plan. They decide their golden ticket lies in shaving a special breed of sheep and selling its valuable wool. As their misguided plan unfolds, tensions rise, and greed takes hold. In a shocking twist, Matt and Beth conspire to ambush Adam, attempting to kill him and take his share of the money. What follows is a chaotic mix of betrayal and unexpected consequences that keep the audience guessing until the end.

Bowler, Nunn, and Mathews worked together so well. Their chemistry brought an infectious energy to the stage, making their characters’ chaotic schemes and shifting alliances all the more engaging.

Jimmy Bowler, Bryce Nunn

Though this is my first review with Bryce Nunn at UCA, this is my third show to review with him in it. I became an instant fan when I saw him as Chiron in Lightning Thief at Hot Springs High School. Then, when he attended Henderson State, I was able to see him in a Shakespeare’s play As you Like It. Nunn brings such big, physical energy to his characters, infusing each role with a presence that commands attention and draws the audience in. He is a natural comedian, and he makes me laugh every time.

Jimmy Bowler takes on the role of Matt, portraying him as a slightly nerdy and sensitive character. Bowler brings a charming awkwardness to Matt, making his descent into ambition feel both humorous and relatable. While Matt becomes swept up in fantasies of power and romance, his efforts to seize control don’t go as planned. In the end, he lacks the ruthless edge needed to see his schemes through.

Bowler’s Matt was an excellent straight man to Nunn’s Adam, providing the perfect balance to Nunn’s energetic and comedic performance. Bowler’s grounded delivery allowed Nunn’s antics to shine even brighter, creating a dynamic that felt natural and heightened the humor throughout the show.

Ashleigh Mathews

Ashleigh Mathews plays Beth, Matt’s friend and would-be love interest — though their relationship never quite moves beyond friendship. Mathews’ Beth is a sharp contrast to Matt; she's far more calculating, self-serving, and determined to achieve her goals at any cost. Much like her Shakespearean counterpart, Lady Macbeth, Beth’s manipulative nature and hunger for power drive much of the play’s tension. Mathews’ demanding presence makes her a standout force on stage and holds her own with the leading men.

The play was quick-paced, with the absurdity of the storyline gradually escalating, building tension and humor until it reached a fever pitch. The characters’ increasingly outrageous decisions piled on top of one another taking the audience on a wild ride, delivering a thrilling and unpredictable experience. I loved it!

UCA has a thriving theatrical program with numerous opportunities to work in different areas in the theatre. According to their website, “the BA in Theatre grounds each student in the fundamentals of acting, directing, design, technical theatre, and dramaturgy, and allows pursuit of advanced specialty in each of these areas.”

For more information about their program, check out their website at uca.edu/theatre.

PRODUCTION & CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Ashton Fritzges

Stage Manager -- Bri Wallace

Assistant Stage Manager -- Nancy Miller

Production Manager -- Austin Aschbrenner

Technical Director -- Liz Baker

Scenic/Props Mentor -- Andre Brandao De Castro

Costume Mentor -- Keagan Styes-Pena

Directing Mentors -- Lauren Carlton & Chris Fritzges

Lighting Designer -- Will O'Neill

Scenic Designer -- Ash Christy

Costume Designer -- Echo Mitchell

Asst. Costume Designer -- Keiran Minter

Sound Designer -- John "JT" Thomas

Properties Designer -- Eli Polk

