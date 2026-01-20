Review: BARD AT THE BAR - MACBETH at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you think Macbeth is all doom, gloom, and high school English class trauma, Bard at the Bar is here to gleefully prove you wrong. Presented by Actors Theatre of Little Rock at Fassler Hall in Little Rock Thursday, January 15, and directed by Emily Swenskie, this abridged and laugh-out-loud funny take on Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy became a fast-paced, clever, and wildly entertaining night out that had the audience laughing almost nonstop.

Macbeth follows a celebrated Scottish warrior who receives a prophecy that he will one day become king. With encouragement (and more than a little manipulation) from his ambitious wife, he begins a ruthless climb to the throne that involves murder, paranoia, and increasingly poor life choices. As guilt and fear take over, both Macbeth and Lady Macbeth spiral toward madness while enemies close in from all sides. Bard at the Bar’s version keeps the story intact (mostly) while playfully poking fun at the characters’ absurdity, making the tragedy hilariously enjoyable.

Swenskie’s direction revels in the absurdity of power and prophecy, allowing the comedy to emerge naturally from the adapted text and the actors’ playful instincts. The result is a production that feels new and fun. Familiar moments land with fresh punchlines, while the storytelling remains clear-ish enough that even first-time Shakespeare audiences can easily follow along.

At the center of the chaos is Shaina Tippitt, who leads the cast as Macbeth with fearless brilliance and commanding presence. Tippitt navigates the character’s ego, insecurity, ambition, and unraveling sanity, embracing the absurdity and the humanity of the role.

One of the biggest laugh-out-loud joys of the evening came from the inspired choice to dual cast Lady Macbeth with Michael Goodbar and Steven Jones, who fully committed to the bit by parading around Fassler Hall in all their dramatic regality. Their over-the-top physicality, dead-serious delivery, and fearless commitment of the absurd transformed every entrance into a comedic event. Watching them glide through the bar space with unapologetic grandeur while delivering Shakespeare’s lines was nothing short of hysterical.

Georgeann Burbank was delightfully perfect as Witch 1, 2, and 3, bringing each moment to life with imaginative puppetry and a wonderfully childlike joyfulness that made every appearance...well....bewitching. The combination of playful physicality, vocal choices, and inventive staging made her performance endlessly captivating and one of the production’s true highlights.

Adding to the unpredictability and hilarity of the evening was Xander Udochi, who fully took advantage of the immersive seating and his own athleticism. Leaping onto tables, weaving through the audience, and even boldly sipping from unsuspecting customers’ beers, Udochi blurred the line between performer and patron in the most entertaining way possible. His physical commitment and fearless audience interaction elevated the production’s barroom concept, making each moment feel spontaneous and alive.

The cast as a whole attacks the material with infectious energy and sharp comedic instincts, balancing Shakespeare’s heightened language with modern timing and audience connection. The intimacy of Fassler Hall adds an extra layer of fun, making the experience feel less like traditional theatre and more like being in on the joke. The audience engagement, rapid pacing, and commitment to the bit create a shared atmosphere that was impossible not to enjoy.

To pair perfectly with the Shakespearean experience, we dined on Fassler Hall’s delicious faire, sharing a bratwurst and fries while also partaking of the spirits. I enjoyed The Plot Thickens, a refreshing mango tea with vodka, while my friend Sandee from Creative Descriptions sipped on Something Wicked, a flavorful mix of rum, pomegranate juice, blackberry syrup, lemonade, and ginger beer. Everything was absolutely delicious, and I will most definitely be back to sample more of their delectable dishes and cleverly themed cocktails.

Actors Theatre of Little Rock’s Bard at the Bar series continues to prove that classical theatre doesn’t have to feel distant or intimidating. With Swenskie’s playful, clever direction and a cast fully committed to the comedy, this Macbeth becomes not just watchable but genuinely memorable. Fun was had by all!

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...