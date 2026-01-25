Review: MEAN GIRLS with Stage 13 At Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It was so fetch getting to see MEAN GIRLS with Stage 13 at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock Thursday night, January 22, and thankfully I did, because snowmageddon has hit and canceled the remaining weekend. Lucky for you losers, they have moved the weekend shows to Wednesday, January 28, so if you already bought tickets, they were automatically moved for you, and you do not want to miss this show! If I didn’t know any better, I would have sworn I was at a professional touring show. Directed by Kiona Resse, these performers left no audience member emotionally un-snatched.

Based on the iconic Tina Fey film with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the story follows homeschooled new girl Cady Heron as she’s thrown into the wild ecosystem of North Shore High and becomes entangled with The Plastics—queen bee Regina George, her loyal followers Gretchen and Karen, and a social structure more dangerous than the Serengeti. What begins as a plan to take Regina down quickly spirals into a hilarious and painfully relatable journey about identity, insecurity, friendship, and owning your mistakes. It’s savage. It’s smart. And yes… it’s so fetch.

L to R: Mac Ricks, Jordan Easter, Jason Jackson, Collin Carlton

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

This production sparkles from the very first beat. The pacing is sharp and the cast leans confidently into the heightened world of teenage chaos. Every eye roll, every hair flip, every perfectly timed side glance feels intentional. Major snaps go to Choreographer Moriah Connerson and Music Directors Bridget Davis and Mac Ricks for helping bring high school memories back to life. It’s the kind of attention to detail that turns the stage into a living, breathing cafeteria battlefield, where social politics are played at full volume and every moment feels deliciously dramatic. The energy never dips and the commitment from this cast is so strong it’s practically wearing pink and walking in slow motion.

Now, y’all, this cast didn’t mess around. From the ensemble to the leading ladies, everyone embraced their roles like they were truly living it.

Sasha Bass as Cady Heron

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Sasha Bass is so animated, and as Cady Heron she brings an infectious energy to the role that makes every moment feel alive, whether she’s wide-eyed and awkwardly adorable, spiraling in social confusion, or stepping fully into her own power. Her expressive physicality and facial reactions add layers to her character, making Cady’s journey feel endlessly engaging to watch.

Noah Warford, Blakely White, Mac Ricks

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Blakely White as Regina George delivers queen-bee perfection. She’s cool, calculating, and effortlessly commanding. Every entrance feels like a power move, and she holds the room with the kind of confidence that makes everyone else orbit around her. You can’t look away… even when you know she’s about to burn it all down.

Eli Atkins as Gretchen Wieners and Berkeley Courtney-Moore as Karen Smith

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Berkeley Courtney-Moore as Karen Smith is perfectly clueless in the most glorious way. Her comedic timing is razor sharp, and she leans so fully into Karen’s bubbly innocence that every scene she’s in gets an extra sparkle of laughter. It’s not easy to make “no thoughts, just vibes” into a fully realized character, but she absolutely nails it.

And Eli Atkins as Gretchen Wieners embraces every ounce of insecurity with layered, hilarious authenticity. From the anxious energy to the desperate need for validation, Eli captures Gretchen’s emotional unraveling with both humor and sensitivity. Her song “What’s Wrong with Me?” and the reprise with Regina’s mom, played by the super funny Molly Giles (who got her own round of applause), was funny and sad at the same time lamenting about how they are treated by Regina.

Sasha Bass, Quinton Sanders, Annie Zimmerman

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Cady’s friends Damian, played by the hilarious Quinton Sanders, and Janis, played by the equally compelling Annie Zimmerman, held their own against The Plastics. Together they were witty and served as the moral compass of the story, guiding Cady (and the audience) through the social chaos. Quinton had us all laughing so hard that we were in tears. Annie brought edge and emotional honesty to Janis, grounding the show with a performance that felt both fiercely authentic and deeply relatable.

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

The whole show was more than anyone expected, and people were talking about it as they were walking out the door. It’s hard to believe that these pre-professionals can get better from each show, but this one surpassed even the highest expectations. The growth, discipline, and artistry on display feel far beyond what you’d typically associate with young performers, and yet they continue to raise the bar with every production. If this is what they’re delivering now, it’s thrilling to imagine where they’ll be headed next, because this cast didn’t just meet the moment, they owned it.

Stage 13 is a new venture, but their efforts are already noticeable. They are starting classes soon with a roster of teachers that will no doubt enrich our young performers and take them to the next level. For more information on how you and your budding thespian can join this amazing group, visit their website at stage13.org

John Sullivan, Issac Abel, Baleigh Almond, Braden Lisowe

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

CREATIVE TEAM

Kiona Reese -- Director

Moriah Connerson -- Choreographer

Bridget Davis -- Music Director

Mac Ricks -- Assistant Music Director

Warren McCullough -- Projections Designer & Photographer

Austin Rodgers -- Stage Manager

Justin Pike -- Scenic Designer

Willie Caldwell-Lucius as Mr. Duvall

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Margo Gifford -- Props Designer

Nathan Abshire -- Sound Designer

Alyson Courtney -- Costume Designer

Anthony McBride -- Specialty Costume Designer

Paige Carpenter -- Master Carpenter

Rex Easter III -- A1/Deck Crew

Rachel Lee -- Wardrobe Supervisor

Lovey Krone -- Dresser

Nicholas Bius -- Lighting Designer

Tate Mikles -- Assistant Lighting Designer/Spotlight Operator

Reese Von Storch -- Spotlight Operator

