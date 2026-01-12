Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at The Royal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Welcome to 2026! To kick off the new year, I headed to The Royal Theatre in Benton for The Young Players’ production of DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL, directed by the amazing Justin A. Pike—and what a magical way to start the year. Now in their 12th season, this powerhouse youth company begins rehearsals the moment Christmas break starts and somehow mounts a full-scale, polished production by their January 8 opening night (is that even a full three weeks?). That’s not just impressive, that’s straight-up fairy godmother miracle work. Beyond the speed, though, what truly makes this experience special is watching these young performers grow, rise to the challenge, and deliver storytelling with confidence and Disney joy. You can still catch these talented thespians in action one more weekend as this delightfully dastardly production runs Thursday through Sunday, January 15–18, and trust me, it’s absolutely worth the trip.

Based on the 2015 Disney Channel movie, Descendants follow the story of the children of famous Disney villains. Mal (Jordyn Purtle), daughter of Maleficent (Patricia Loera), Evie (Isabella Smotherman), daughter of the Evil Queen Grimhilde (Jamie Partain), Jay (Jason Jackson), son of Jafar (Chris Owen), and Carlos (Mitchell Swanner), son of Cruella De Vil (Rylee Woodard), live on the bleak Isle of the Lost before being invited to attend Auradon Prep with all the perfectly polished “good” kids. Naturally, Maleficent has her own wicked agenda: convincing Mal and her friends to steal the Fairy Godmother’s (Angela Morgan Whitehead) wand so she can rule all the kingdoms. Mal enchants Prince Ben (Braden Lisowe), son of King Beast (Matthew Burns) and Queen Belle (Emma Rose Boone), with charmed cookies to make the mission easier… but as the week unfolds, friendships form, hearts soften, identities shift, and everyone learns that there’s good and bad in all of us. The boy gets the girl (or maybe the girl gets the boy), evil is thwarted once again (booooooo!), and the fairy tale ending sparkles.

Director Justin A. Pike deserves a standing ovation (and maybe a royal parade through Auradon) for pulling together such a strong, cohesive cast in such a short rehearsal window. Aided by Music Director Patricia Loera and Choreographer Raegan Hammonds Turbyfill, the cast sang and danced with that bright, high-energy Disney style that audiences expect from this show.

Leading the evil adults, Patricia Loera as Maleficent brought commanding presence and deliciously wicked authority to the stage, fully embodying the iconic villain. The mother-daughter duet “Evil Like Me” has always been one of my favorite numbers in the entire Descendants canon, and Loera and Purtle delivered it beautifully.

Jordyn Purtle was a standout as Mal, delivering a believable angsty edge while navigating the character’s emotional growth in true Disney style. Her vocals were strong, her character work was grounded, and she carried the journey of the show with ease.

Jason Jackson as Jay was super fun to watch with his flashy footwork and energetic stage presence lighting up every scene he was in. He brought just the right balance of swagger and charm to Jafar’s son, bringing kinetic energy that kept your eyes glued to him.

Isabella Smotherman was pure Disney magic as Evie, lighting up the stage with a radiant sincerity that felt straight out of a fairy tale. Every emotion shimmered with honesty, and her performance carried that rare kind of enchantment that makes an audience lean in and believe. Mitchell Swanner, as Carlos, brought heroic charm and sweetness, with just the right touch of vulnerability. His comedic timing kept us all laughing throughout the performance.

This show has a lot of catchy songs. “Rotten to the Core”, performed by the four VKs (villain kids) and island inhabitants, was an especially entertaining number with strong choreography and attitude. I also loved watching the “good” kids lean fully into the fun of “Good Is the New Bad.” The a cappella work in “Be Our Guest” and “Go the Distance” showed just how vocally strong and well-prepared this cast truly is. Without music to lean on, every harmony, entrance, and blend was honestly pretty magical, highlighting not only individual talent but also the level of teamwork and listening that’s been cultivated within this group.

Up next for the Young Players is SHREK THE MUSICAL JR beginning March 12th. Coming up on the Royal stage in February is MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. For more information, visit their website at theroyaltheatre.org.

