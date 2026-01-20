Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at The Weekend Theater

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Rock’s Weekend Theater continues its tradition of intimate, daring, and deeply human storytelling with a delightfully self-aware production of [title of show], with Book by Hunter Bell and Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen. Directed by Caleb Patton, who understood each casts strengths, and musically guided by Christian Waldron, who masterfully led the cast through the numbers, this new-to-me musical has two weekends remaining with performances running through Sunday, February 1st. You will want to make time for this hilarious and surprisingly moving gem before it closes. In fact, you should go both weekends to fully experience both casts.

[title of show] follows two struggling writers who decide to write a musical about their own lives, deadlines, doubts, and dreams. Alongside their equally hilarious and supportive friends, Susan and Heidi, they navigate the chaotic, often absurd process of trying to create meaningful art before time runs out. What begins as a comedic, self-aware experiment quickly becomes a deeply honest exploration of friendship, insecurity, ambition, and vulnerability. The result is a meta-theatrical journey that feels both wildly funny and unexpectedly relatable.

I was fortunate enough to catch a dress rehearsal of the Playbills cast on Tuesday and then return for the opening performance of the Monkeys cast on Friday, and honestly, it felt like I had been gifted two completely different theatrical experiences. Though both groups were performing the same script and score, the individuality, energy, and artistic choices of each performer made each performance feel fresh, distinct, and exciting in its own right.

Under Caleb Patton’s direction, the show never tips into self-indulgence or insider-only humor. Instead, he leans fully into the honesty of the material, allowing the comedy to bloom naturally while giving real space for vulnerability and connection. It’s funny, yes (often laugh-out-loud funny), but it is also unexpectedly tender.

Playbills Cast

Photo Credit: Caleb Patton

A major reason the show works so beautifully is thanks to Christian Waldron’s music direction. This score is deceptively tricky, full of rapid-fire lyrics, shifting harmonies, and moments where musical timing and comedic timing must exist in perfect sync. Waldron’s leadership keeps everything crisp and emotionally grounded, allowing the performers to truly live inside the music rather than simply execute it. He also earns full starry-heart eyes for serving as the sole music accompanist for the entire show, a feat that requires stamina, musicianship, and razor-sharp focus. He handles it all with confidence, making it look so easy.

One of the most exciting elements of this production is its use of two rotating casts, both of whom bring something special to the piece.

The Monkeys cast delivers a vibrant, cohesive quartet bursting with chemistry and playful energy.

Jonathan Fili as Jeff brings an earnest, grounded likability that makes Jeff’s spiraling self-doubt both hysterical and painfully relatable.

Tyler Mann as Hunter balances confidence with vulnerability and is wildly animated and endlessly entertaining. With expressive physicality and impeccable comedic timing, Tyler had me laughing throughout the show.

Cameron Fili as Susan radiates warmth and intelligence and has an ease that anchors the group beautifully.

Natalie Williams as Heidi compliments the ensemble by bringing sincerity and gorgeous musicality to the role.

The Monkeys cast, in particular, had absolutely fabulous chemistry — the kind of easy, authentic connection that makes their friendships feel real and their timing sparkle. They were playful with each other, full of shared joy and spontaneous little moments that made their chemistry feel genuine and completely irresistible to watch.

The Playbills cast is equally compelling, offering their own distinctive flavor while maintaining the emotional truth of the piece.

Peyton Greenwood as Jeff brings a thoughtful sensitivity to the role, grounding the character’s neuroses in genuine emotional honesty.

Taijee as Hunter infuses the character with daring charisma and infectious energy. His boldness pushed the humor a little farther, bringing out a personality that felt fearless, dynamic, and deeply engaging.

Mikala Hicks as Susan offers a commanding presence and vocal strength, providing a steady emotional center to the quartet.

Leanne Roberson as Heidi delivers her scenes in an upbeat, gentle way that brings warmth and authenticity to every moment she’s onstage.

What made the Playbills cast really stand out were their harmonies. The contrast of vocal textures among the performers were striking, which gave their blend an added richness and depth that elevated the musical moments. They are in the running for this years Best Harmonies Award!

Monkeys Cast

Photo Credit: Caleb Patton

Across both casts, the ensemble chemistry is consistently strong, and the friendships felt real. Patton’s staging makes exceptional use of The Weekend Theater’s intimate black box space. Rather than fighting the closeness, the production leans into it. You don’t just watch this show, you feel like you’re in the room with these artists as they wrestle with ideas, dreams, doubts, and breakthroughs.

At its core, this [title of show] is a love letter to creativity, friendship, and the terrifying bravery it takes to make art at all. Both casts are exceptional, and you don’t want to miss either one.

