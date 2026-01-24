Review: THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To open the new year, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse has brought together the funniest women in Arkansas for another Jones Hope Wooten comedy, The Second to Last Chance Ladies League. From now through February 7 (weather permitting), audiences can escape the winter blues with an evening packed with rapid-fire wit and laugh-out-loud moments that feel tailor-made for Murry’s cozy dinner-theatre atmosphere. Under the direction of Heather Dupree, this delightful production celebrates resilience, reinvention, and the power of chosen family, serving up equal parts comedy and charm alongside Murry’s signature hospitality. For tickets, go to murrysdp.com.

Miranda Jane as Deedra Wingate

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Deedra Wingate (Miranda Jane) has just retired from her career as a judge and impulsively purchases the historic Laurelton Oaks, an elegant events venue once devoted exclusively to weddings. With the enthusiastic (and occasionally chaotic) help of her close friends Libby (Leigh Anne Ralston), Charlie (Natalie Canerday), and Monette (Brooke Carter Wallace), Deedra attempts to reinvent both the business and herself. The women find themselves navigating everything from unconventional event requests to the unpredictability of running a venue, discovering along the way that friendship is their greatest asset. Adding to the fun is the guidance of Sedalia (Laurie Pascale), the venue’s former owner, whose presence keeps the spirit of Laurelton Oaks alive as the mayhem unfolds.

This script is packed with clever dialogue and relatable humor, but what makes this production really pop is how grounded and sincere these women feel. These aren’t caricatures — they are recognizable, lovable, occasionally ridiculous humans doing their best, and that makes every laugh land harder. There’s a sweetness under the sass, and a real emotional core beneath the comedy that keeps the show from ever feeling lightweight.

Murry’s actors have mastered the art of ensemble unity. These women are comedic pros that keep you laughing throughout the entire performance.

Miranda Jane always has a commanding presence in each of her roles, and Deedra is no exception. She’s believable in the character’s authority, yet beautifully vulnerable as she navigates this new chapter of life, grounding the comedy and giving the audience someone deeply worthy of a happily ever after.

Leigh Anne Ralston and Natalie Canerday

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Leigh Anne Ralston, Natalie Canerday, Brooke Carter Wallace, and Laurie Pascale each bring distinct comedic rhythms and personalities that bounce brilliantly off one another. Their scenes together, especially in Act Two, which cranks the comedy all the way up during the John conference, where everyone is dressed as their favorite John – Elton John, Olivia Newton John, John the Baptist – made me laugh so hard I had tears. Their comedic charm and reactions are pure Murry’s magic.

Speaking of magic, the feast before the show was so tasty. As always, they have the salad bar filled with fresh veggies to pile high before it is smothered by your favorite choice of dressing. The entrees were apple glazed pork, the cod that I absolutely love, meatballs and tortellini. The twice cooked mashed potatoes were especially yummy, and there were ample choices for desserts. My favorite is the cheesecake ball that is so rich that you may need some milk to wash it down. My beverage of choice though was the pina colada mocktail. It is so sweet and delicious. The meal alone is worth the ticket price, but the show will have you laughing for the next couple of hours after the meal.

Laurie Pascale, Brooke Wallace, Miranda Jane

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Once the ice melts, Murry’s will continue with their run, and you don’t want to miss it. Coming up next is a sweet romantic comedy called BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE about a blind musician, his overprotective mother, and the sexy actress next door. More information can be found at murrysdp.com.

