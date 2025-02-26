Review: SEUSSICAL JR at The Royal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oh, the things you can think when you see a musical that lingers in your mind for days after you've left! That's exactly what’s twirling in my head after visiting The Young Players at The Royal Theatre in Benton to see Seussical Jr., which I had the chance to catch on Sunday, March 23. I don’t usually like going on the last day, but thanks to the groundhog, the weather made it difficult to get there any sooner.

Seussical Jr. is packed with fun, heartwarming, and visually dynamic scenes that showcase the magic of Dr. Seuss’s world. Guiding the audience through this whimsical world is none other than The Cat in the Hat (Haddie Hinson), joined by the imaginative JoJo (Everett Barson). Together, they weave the story of the courageous Horton the Elephant (Korbin Beard) and friends. Though there are many obstacles, Horton holds firm to his belief, ultimately proving to everyone that “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

One of the most touching scenes is when Horton first hears the tiny voices of the Whos on their speck of dust. The music swells as he carefully listens, realizing that an entire world exists that no one else can see. His commitment to protecting them, despite the ridicule he faces, sets the emotional core of the show in motion.

The Cat in the Hat is a whirlwind of mischief, popping up throughout the story to steer JoJo’s imagination. Whether disguising herself as a talk show host, a doctor, or a game show announcer, these playful moments keep the energy high and add a comedic touch to the show.

A dramatic turning point is the courtroom scene where Horton is put on trial for talking to a speck of dust and sitting on an egg. The Wickersham Brothers (Duke Metzler, Steele Jimmerson, Gilly Howell, Addie Ashcraft, Beckett Beard) and Sour and Young Kangaroo (Faith Jeffries, Hayden Forga) stir up the chaos, leading to a lively ensemble number. This scene is a true test of Horton’s resilience, and Korbin Beard’s portrayal gave it the weight it deserved.

Gertrude McFuzz’s solo, “The One Feather Tail of Miss Gertrude McFuzz,” is both hilarious and endearing. Spencer Forga’s Gertrude brought great charm to this moment as she struggles with self-doubt and goes to extreme lengths—thanks to a doctor’s "help"—to grow a more impressive tail to impress Horton.

One of the most beautiful duets in the show, "Alone in the Universe," is shared between Horton and JoJo. This quiet, emotional moment allows both characters to connect over feeling misunderstood, emphasizing their bond. Everett Barson’s JoJo made this scene especially touching, bringing out the wonder and vulnerability of the young dreamer.

Mayzie La Bird, played by Eden Poe, delivers one of the most comedic yet poignant moments when she decides she no longer wants to care for her egg. In her flashy number, "Amazing Mayzie," she revels in the spotlight before casually dumping her responsibilities onto Horton, setting the stage for one of his biggest challenges.

Honestly, they were all magical, and I enjoyed myself through the whole production. It was a truly enchanting experience from start to finish!

Seussical Jr. is a visual feast, bursting with color and whimsy that perfectly captured the playful and exaggerated world of Dr. Seuss. The set design had a dazzling mix of bold shapes, bright hues, and quirky details. From towering, curved structures to swirling patterns and oversized props, the world of the Jungle of Nool, Whoville, and the Circus McGurkus was vibrant and fun. The costumes in Seussical Jr. were just as imaginative, filled with fun textures and colors. The costumes and set design truly helped transport the audience into a world where anything is possible, making it a dazzling experience.

Coming up next week to the Royal is INTO THE WOODS. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org.

CREATIVE TEAM

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Music Supervised, Adapted and Produced by Bryan Louiselle

Directed by Michelle Anderson

Music Direction by Matthew Burns

Student Directed by Addison Lumpkins

Costume Design by Michelle Anderson

Scenic Design by Matthew Burns and Michelle Anderson

Stage Managed by Cadence Earles

Produced by Triple Threat Productions

Promotions and Media by Carissa Lumpkins

Photos by Matthew Burns Photography

