Review: ON GOLDEN POND at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

There are some plays that reach into your chest, gently lift your heart, and place it into a more vulnerable position, and On Golden Pond is one of them. Currently playing at The Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock through Saturday, May 24, this Ernest Thompson classic has found fresh resonance in the hands of a talented cast and a deeply affecting production that speaks with poignancy and warmth to anyone who's walked alongside a loved one facing the fog of memory loss.

On Golden Pond tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, an elderly couple spending their 48th summer at their lakeside cabin in Maine. As Norman grapples with the early signs of dementia and the creeping weight of his own mortality, Ethel remains his spirited and steady anchor. Their adult daughter Chelsea arrives with emotional baggage and a new fiancé in tow, along with his teenage son, Billy Ray. Over the course of the summer, unresolved tensions rise, bonds are tested, and healing begins as generations confront the past and tentatively embrace the future.

At the center of this experience is Bob Bidewell’s tender, layered portrayal of Norman Thayer Jr. Bidewell, who gets my starry-heart eyes for this performance, doesn’t just act the role, he inhabits it. From the sharp wit that masks vulnerability to the fleeting confusion that clouds his sharp mind, his Norman is all too real. It's in the pauses, the forgotten names, the quiet frustration, and the flickering moments of clarity that he breaks your heart. For those who’ve witnessed a family member navigating dementia, this performance hits close to home. I found myself tearing up more than once.

Equally powerful is Kelley Ponder as Ethel Thayer, the rock to Norman’s unraveling mind. Ponder brings a radiant warmth and grace to the stage. Her Ethel is fiercely loving, spirited, and devoted, and the chemistry between Ponder and Bidewell feels worn-in in the most beautiful way. Whether she’s chiding Norman lovingly for his grumpiness or gently guiding him through a moment of confusion, Ponder shows us what enduring love looks like when it’s tested by time and memory.

Making her ACT debut, Brooke Carter Wallace plays Chelsea with a compelling mix of emotional restraint and frustration. Her longing to connect with her father is palpable, and her scenes with both Bidewell and Ponder crackle with unspoken history. And, when Ethel slaps Chelsea during a moment of emotional confrontation, it looked startlingly real. The slap reverberated with dramatic force and was a testament to the bravery and precision of both performers.

Chris Flowers as Bill, Chelsea’s fiancé, holds his own in a tense, uncomfortable scene opposite Norman. Their interaction is a masterclass in old-school posturing and generational clash. Flowers plays Bill with a calm, even-tempered energy that contrasts brilliantly with Bidewell’s sharp, prickly Norman. The “man-to-man” talk the two share crackles with passive aggression and thinly veiled challenge, particularly when Norman coldly sizes him up with a few barbed lines and pointed questions.

One of the most charming surprises in the production is the relationship that blossoms between Norman and young Billy Ray, played by Davis Chrysler. Their scenes together are refreshingly light and funny, filled with dry humor, fishing lessons, and unexpected tenderness. Chrysler brings a grounded energy that plays beautifully off of Bidewell’s gruff exterior, and the unlikely bond between these two generations becomes one of the emotional anchors of the show.

Adding delightful comic relief is Matthew Maguire as Charlie the mailman, whose infectious laugh could light up the entire lakeside cabin. Maguire brings a lovable, small-town energy to the role that perfectly balances the heavier emotional themes of the play. Every time his signature chuckle echoed through the theater, the audience couldn’t help but smile along with him.

The production, directed by one of my favorites Quinn Gasaway, is guided with sensitivity and balance, yet never veers into sentimentality. Instead, it embraces the complexity of aging, family tensions, and forgiveness. However, it is the beating heart of Norman and Ethel's marriage, brought to life so lovingly by Bidewell and Ponder, that makes this production unforgettable. It is a relationship filled with gentle teasing, old scars, mutual dependence, and deep, abiding love. It’s the kind of marriage that makes you believe in growing old together.

For more information and to get tickets (if there are any left), visit their website at argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

CREATiVE TEAM

Nathan Abshire -- Sound Designer

April Bartholmey -- Assistant Stage Manager

Nicholas Bius -- Lighting Designer/Technical Director

Annslee Clay -- Stage Manager

Sharon Combs -- Costume Designer

Rex Easter III -- Sound Board Operator/A1/A2

Quinn Gasaway -- Director

Margo Gifford -- Props Master

Danny Grace -- Scenic Designer

Beverly Williams -- House Manager

Warren McCullough -- Photographer

Reader Reviews

