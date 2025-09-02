Review: JANE EYRE at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre has long held its place as one of literature’s most enduring gothic romances, and the Twin Lakes Playhouse production, which ran from August 8–24, captured both the novel’s sweeping passion and its quiet resilience with remarkable theatrical ingenuity. Adapted by Willis Hall and directed by Olivia Wolfe, the play embraced Brontë’s spirit while offering fresh theatrical choices that gave the story immediacy and impact.

Orphaned as a child, Jane Eyre endures a harsh upbringing but grows into a strong, independent young woman. She takes a position as governess at Thornfield Hall, where she meets the brooding Edward Rochester and falls in love with him. Just as she is about to marry him, the wedding is interrupted by Richard Mason, his first wife’s brother. Surprise! Bertha Mason is the crazy lady locked away in the attic. Torn between passion and principle, Jane Leaves but ultimately returns, finding Rochester humbled and seeking redemption. I’m not sure I approve of Jane’s choices in the end, but logic in classic literature has always challenged my sense of right and wrong, reminding me that moral dilemmas are often complex and that love and duty don’t always align neatly.

One of the most striking choices in this staging was the use of a chorus of actors to narrate the story. Rather than relying on lengthy exposition, the ensemble flowed in and out of scenes as living storytellers, weaving Brontë’s words into the fabric of the performance. This chorus became an omnipresent guide, giving the audience a sense of Jane’s inner voice and moving the story along with energy and clarity.

The role of Jane herself was beautifully realized through two equally captivating performances. Logan Jackson portrayed Young Jane with a solemn spirit and youthful vulnerability, setting the foundation for the character’s journey. Later, Kelsey Yearwood took on the mantle of the older Jane, carrying that same resolve and layering it with maturity, intelligence, and quiet strength. Together, their performances created a seamless portrait of Jane Eyre’s growth from a resilient child into a woman determined to live by her principles.

A central highlight of the evening was the chemistry between Kelsey Yearwood’s Jane and Phoenix Tilley’s Edward Rochester. The two commanded the stage with a palpable push-and-pull energy, which at the end of the show we learned turned into a real romance between the leading couple. Their scenes together were charged with tension and tenderness in equal measure, making the emotional stakes of the story feel vivid and immediate.

Equally unforgettable was the presence of Edward’s first wife, Bertha Mason, played with startling intensity by Josselyn Obregon. Her chilling gothic edge was alarming in the best ways! Obregon’s portrayal gave Bertha a raw, unsettling energy that loomed over the narrative, a constant reminder of the secrets hidden within Thornfield Hall.

Director Olivia Wolfe leaned into the intimacy of the Twin Lakes Playhouse enhancing the space with dark, atmospheric staging and thoughtful pacing. This gave the narrative the ominous weight it deserves, while the cast added a dynamic rhythm that kept the drama alive in every moment. We all loved it!

After the haunting drama of Jane Eyre, Twin Lakes Playhouse is ready to shift gears and bring laughter to the stage. Coming this November, the troupe will present the beloved comedy Nunsense. It’s been ten years since they last performed this crowd favorite, and the cast is more excited than ever to share it again. Don’t miss this joyful change of pace! For more details, visit twinlakesplayhouse.org.

