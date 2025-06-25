Review: FLURFFY'S SECRET GARDEN at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



My favorite children’s show creators are back again with the newest FLURFFY saga at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, and it’s blooming with magic! Written by the super talented Chad Bradford, FLURFFY’S SECRET GARDEN is the latest whimsical adventure starring everyone’s favorite pink fuzzy friend, and it’s everything you’d expect from this talented team: colorful, clever, and completely charming. Running through July 5, there are just two more Saturdays left to catch this FREE family-friendly show. So pack up your little explorers and get ready to giggle, dance, and bring home a crafted flower of your own.

Flurffy and friends (played by the delightful Emily Swenskie and Miki Gaynor) are on a mission to make a new girl (Baleigh Almond) feel right at home, and what better way than with a garden party full of magic and fun? But watch out! The sneaky and oh-so-dastardly Dr. Craven (Brandon Nichols) has a not-so-sunny plan: he wants to bulldoze the magical garden and turn it into a boring old parking lot! Will friendship and flower power be enough to stop him? Come find out in this blooming adventure!

The joyous energy that these playmakers bring really is magic; it practically sparkles from the stage! Their shows are always bursting with creativity and colorful characters, but what truly sets them apart is the way they connect with their audiences. My favorite part of the whole experience isn’t just the clever storytelling or the catchy songs (though those are fantastic too), but it’s watching how the cast lights up when they interact with young theatregoers.

Whether they’re high-fiving kids (old and young) in the aisles, asking for help to solve a silly problem, or staying after the show to answer curious questions and take pictures, the performers make every child feel like they’re part of the adventure. You can see eyes wide with wonder, little hands shooting up to join in, and shy smiles turning into belly laughs. It’s not just a show, it’s a joyful, shared memory in the making.

Before the show even begins, I love hanging out in the lobby, because that’s when the magic truly starts. Emily, Miki, and the ever-adorable Flurffy (brought to life by puppeteer extraordinaire Aaron Burnside) kick things off with a fun and friendly preshow, mingling with AMFA patrons and making everyone feel welcome.

At this particular performance, it happened to be a little girl’s birthday, and they made sure it was unforgettable. Not only did they sing to her and celebrate in the lobby before the show, but they gave her another special birthday shoutout after the curtain call. It’s thoughtful, joy-filled moments like these that make me adore this team even more. They don’t just perform, they create real connections that stick with families long after the final bow.

Then, in preparation for the big garden party, each guest got to create their very own bouquet of flowers, so when party time arrived during the show, we were part of the celebration too! I went with a cheerful combo of pink, purple, green, and yellow (my friend Jim picked a bold blue and pink), all arranged in a super-stylish green cup covered in polka dots.

The finishing touch? One of those fuzzy, bendy pipe cleaner thingies (what are they called again?) threaded through the bottom of the cup so our flowers could "pop" out during the surprise reveal, because of course, it was a secret garden party, after all! It was crafty, interactive, and totally delightful just like the show itself.

Going to see these performers makes me happy, and it will make you and all of your little people happy, too. For more information about this show and what’s going on at AMFA, visit their website at https://arkmfa.org.

Reader Reviews