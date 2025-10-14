Review: DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



October is the month for the spooky productions, and though DISNEY’S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL doesn’t seem like a scary show, I assure you that high school, in general, is terrifying! So with that said, I was able to sit with a bunch of teenagers during a school performance at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock..... and had the best time! Running through Sunday, Oct. 19, this production proves that while ghouls and ghosts may give you chills, nothing quite compares to the drama of high school cliques, crushes, and callbacks. The energy was electric from the very first note, and the young audience around me couldn’t help but sing, dance, and cheer for their favorite Wildcats as the story unfolded on the Cabe Festival Theatre stage.

Ashlyn Guzman as Gabriella and Jason Jackson as Troy Bolton

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

With a nod to the musical Grease, the plot begins with the star basketball player Troy Bolton (Jason Jackson), and science nerd Gabriella Montez (Ashlyn Guzman in her first-ever musical) talking about their winter break and how they met someone during karaoke. When the two surprisingly find each other at school, the drama begins. From there, they both audition for their school’s musical, they challenge the norms of high school cliques and inspire everyone to break free from stereotypes. Along the way, Sharpay Evans (Mallory Lafferty), and her brother Ryan (Isaac Abel), scheme to keep the spotlight for themselves, while Troy’s friends and teammates struggle to support his unexpected passion. In true Disney fashion, the message is one of friendship, individuality, and the joy of finding your own song.

Cast of High School Musical at Wildwood Park for the Arts

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Under the direction of Bevan Keating, with choreography by Christina Muñoz, this production bursts with energy and polish. The ensemble works in perfect harmony, making the big numbers sparkle with synchronized choreography and exuberant charm.

The chemistry between Jason Jackson and Ashlyn Guzman is pure magic, so much so that my fellow teenage audience members erupted in cheers during the big kiss moment at the end. You could feel the collective excitement ripple through the room, a sure sign that the connection between these two leads resonated perfectly with the crowd.

Mallory Lafferty as Sharpay and Isaac Abel as Ryan Evans

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Lafferty’s Sharpay was deliciously extra and delightfully over-the-top in her controlling nature, but when she quipped that if she isn’t the star, then she doesn’t know who the plain Sharpay is, she managed to bring an unexpected layer of sympathy to her character. It was a lovely touch that gave her diva persona a reason for us to love her, and I loved watching Abel’s Ryan try to make her happy....bless him.

Walt Wenger was entertaining as Jack Scott, the school announcer whose smooth radio voice and witty interjections kept the audience smiling. He has a charming stage presence, and his comedic timing was spot-on. Emmie Black as Kelsi, the shy but talented composer, interacted with Troy and Gabriella seamlessly, helping their musical journey come to life with genuine sweetness and charm. And Maddy Moore as Ms. Darbus and Tommie Tinker as Coach Bolton had a bit of fiery chemistry as well. Their back-and-forth banter was perfectly timed and added a delightful layer of adult humor to the teenage chaos unfolding onstage.

HSM cast singing "Stick to the Status Quo"

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

My favorite group number was “Stick to the Status Quo,” where it highlighted quite a few ensemble members who got to stand out for a moment. The choreography was explosive, with intricate details that made the movements exciting to watch. Each group brought their own flavor to the scene, and the energy built until the entire stage was a whirlwind of color, rhythm, and fun. “Bop to the Top,” performed by Sharpay and Ryan, was another cute number that showcased the duo’s flair for drama. Their synchronized moves, glitzy confidence, and tongue-in-cheek delivery had the audience singing along.

The set had amazing detail, bringing East High to life with bright school spirit and clever design touches that made every location instantly recognizable. In between the acts, my audience members were yelling “We love you janitors!” to the stage managers, which was both funny and incredibly darling. It was great how this show pulled everyone into the high school experience.

Maddy Moore as Ms. Darbus and Tommie Tinker as Coach Bolton

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

As always, Wildwood does an amazing job with the musical direction. The live accompaniment and clear sound design elevate the production without overshadowing the performers. It’s obvious that the singing is coached with impressive skill.

If you are familiar with this show, Wildwood’s High School Musical is a must see. It’s family-friendly and brought to life by a cast that clearly loves what they’re doing. For tickets, visit their website at www.wildwoodpark.org.

