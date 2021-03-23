Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS

Ticket buyers are invited inside local chef kitchens to watch and learn how to prepare step-by-step, gourmet meals.

Mar. 23, 2021  
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has announced Symphony of Flavors. This year's online fundraiser featuring cooking demonstrations from four local chefs, gourmet baskets, and music is set for Thursday nights in April and will support music education efforts.

Following the wisdom of the old adage "The way to a person's heart is through their stomach," the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created "Symphony of Flavors," a virtual fundraiser that features some of central Arkansas' greatest chefs and musicians.

Dinner is served on Thursday evenings in April when ticket buyers are invited inside local chef kitchens to watch and learn how to prepare step-by-step, gourmet meals. Viewers will also enjoy musical interludes by some of ASO's various musicians and groups.

Ticket prices include delivery of goodies, wine, and recipes curated by each night's featured chef. Participants can choose to purchase ingredients and cook along with the chef, as they will receive the recipe and menu the day before airing. Videos of the demonstrations will be available to ticket buyers online for two weeks following.

Learn more at https://www.arsymphonyguild.org/asog-programs/fundraisers/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories
Walton Arts Center Adds Second Performance for A NATURAL STATE OF MIND Photo

Walton Arts Center Adds Second Performance for A NATURAL STATE OF MIND

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Celebrates One Year of BEDTIME WITH BACH Photo

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Celebrates One Year of BEDTIME WITH BACH

A NATURAL STATE OF MIND - FROM NEW YORK TO ARKANSAS Announced at Walton Arts Center Photo

A NATURAL STATE OF MIND - FROM NEW YORK TO ARKANSAS Announced at Walton Arts Center

University of Arkansas Announces Virtual Event With Peter Meineck Photo

University of Arkansas Announces Virtual Event With Peter Meineck


More Hot Stories For You

  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 15-19, 2021
  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - March 8-12, 2021
  • 10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week, February 13-19, 2021
  • Club Passim's Global Roots Series Continues With Special Jazz Performance and Discussion