Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild Presents SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has announced Symphony of Flavors. This year's online fundraiser featuring cooking demonstrations from four local chefs, gourmet baskets, and music is set for Thursday nights in April and will support music education efforts.

Following the wisdom of the old adage "The way to a person's heart is through their stomach," the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild has created "Symphony of Flavors," a virtual fundraiser that features some of central Arkansas' greatest chefs and musicians.

Dinner is served on Thursday evenings in April when ticket buyers are invited inside local chef kitchens to watch and learn how to prepare step-by-step, gourmet meals. Viewers will also enjoy musical interludes by some of ASO's various musicians and groups.

Ticket prices include delivery of goodies, wine, and recipes curated by each night's featured chef. Participants can choose to purchase ingredients and cook along with the chef, as they will receive the recipe and menu the day before airing. Videos of the demonstrations will be available to ticket buyers online for two weeks following.

Learn more at https://www.arsymphonyguild.org/asog-programs/fundraisers/.