Soul Explosion, New Year's Eve Celebration with Serpentine Fire and More Come to Sam's Town in December

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will bring highly-acclaimed entertainment to Sam's Town Live! in December, including Soul Explosion featuring performances by Tweet, Musiq Soulchild and Bruce Williamson, Jr., a WWE "Tables, Ladders, Chairs" Viewing Party and a New Year's Eve celebration with "Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire." December entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Roxy's Lounge and Hawthorne Room all month long, including Rodeo Week events and a free holiday movie marathon on Christmas Day.

Soul Explosion

Friday, December 13

The Muzik Firm presents Soul Explosion, featuring performances by soulful artists Tweet, Musiq Soulchild and Bruce Williamson, Jr.

The successful duo of Missy Elliott and Timbaland presented soulful vocalist and songwriter Tweet to the music world in 2002. Since then, Tweet has performed on songs with artists like Ginuwine, Ja Rule, Madonna, Petey Pablo, Nelly Furtado and Ciara.

Audiences will enjoy Tweet's performances of songs like "Oops (Oh My)", "Call Me," "Take Away" and more.

Musiq Soulchild

Award-winning hip-hop soul artist hailing from Philadelphia, Penn., Musiq Soulchild has built a reputation for being musically gifted, beatboxing for MC's, freestyling on the open mic circuit and performing a cappella. He uses the name "Soulchild" to show respect and admiration to his musical influences from the 1970s, including Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

Musiq Soulchild will perform his top hits, including "Halfcrazy," " Dontchange," "Love," "Just Friends" and more.

The former lead singer of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Temptations, Bruce Williamson, Jr. is currently a member of the high-powered vocal trio Sons of Soul. As a member of Sons of Soul, Williamson is a featured performer for several Las Vegas entertainment venues, including The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 25 at noon.

WWE "Tables, Ladders, Chairs" Viewing Party

Sunday, December 15

Guests can catch every minute of live wrestling action from Minneapolis, Minn. during the WWE "Tables, Ladders, Chairs" Viewing Party. As audiences cheer on their favorite wrestlers, they can enjoy delicious snacks and cocktails at Sam's Town Live!

Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 cash at the door. For more details, visit www.samstownlv.com or www.wwe.com/shows/wwetlc.

New Year's Eve Celebration with Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Tuesday, December 31

Sam's Town is ringing in 2020 with highly-acclaimed tribute band, Serpentine Fire, who will bring exceptional renditions of the signature style and sound of the famous R&B, soul and funk group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Serpentine Fire will perform Earth, Wind & Fire's classic hits, including "September," "After the Love is Gone," "Let's Groove," "Reasons" and more.

Showtime is 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

VIP tables are available for $200, accommodating up to four guests, and includes one bottle of liquor and a champagne toast a midnight.

Reserved table seating is available for $60 per couple (sold in pairs), and includes two drink tickets per person and a champagne toast a midnight.

General admission seating offers a combination of theater seats and seating at tall tables. General admission tickets also include a champagne toast a midnight.

Located on the casino level of Sam's Town, Roxy's Lounge is a lively, 100-seat entertainment venue with a state-of-the-art sound system, offering free live music, sports viewing and more throughout the month. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend events at Roxy's Lounge.

Wrangler NFR Viewing Parties

Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 14

Sam's Town guests can catch all the rodeo action at the destination's Wrangler NFR Viewing Parties. The no cover charge event will feature special dining options and nightly prizes. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Dec. 5 through Dec. 14 Wrangler NFR Viewing Parties 6:45 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Holiday Movie Marathon

Tuesday, December 25

On Christmas Day, Sam's Town guests can enjoy a free holiday movie marathon at Roxy's Lounge showing classic, best-loved holiday films to celebrate the season. The holiday movie marathon schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. - "White Christmas"

10:30 a.m. - "Scrooged"

12:15 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street"

1:50 p.m. - "Elf"

3:20 p.m. - "Christmas in Connecticut"

5 p.m. - "A Christmas Story"

6:40 p.m. - "Holiday Inn"

9 p.m. - "It's a Wonderful Life"

Roxy's Lounge's full December entertainment lineup is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Sundays, Dec. 1, 15, 22 and 29 Sunday Night Fever with Wonderboogie 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Mondays, Dec. 2, 16 and 23 Monday Night Football 5:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 17 and 24 Crooner Tuesday with Cali Tucker 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 18 Classic Lounge Wednesdays with Wes Winters 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 5-14 Randy Anderson 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 5-7 SJ & The Ruckus 9 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 8-14 Doo-Wah Riders 9 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19 Country Thursday with SJ & The Ruckus 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Fridays, Dec. 20 and 27 Latin Dance Party with Claudine Castro 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 Saturday Night Top Hits Kid N Nic 9 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 Holiday Movie Marathon





