JASS MEAGHER'S MARIAH CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Primm Valley Event Center

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Primm Valley Event Center will present Jass Meagher's Mariah Christmas on Saturday, December 6!

Meagher is the only singer in history to headline a Mariah Carey tribute residency in Las Vegas. With viral performances spanning over 190 countries, she brings glamour, holiday magic, and authentic vocal tribute to every show.

Secure your tickets for a night of festive tribute, holiday hits, and vocal excellence that honors the Diva herself.

Purchase tickets online by loggingticketmaster.com. Shows are all ages unless otherwise specified. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.