Comedy Cellar at Rio Hotel & Casino Reveals December 2025 Lineup in Las Vegas

Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino will present a full month of nightly showcases this December, featuring a rotating roster of television-credited comedians performing 15–20 minute sets in the club’s signature format. The Las Vegas venue, designed as an exact replica of its Greenwich Village home, will host two shows every night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $32 or $42, with limited $22 tickets available for Las Vegas locals using code CCVEGAS. All tickets may be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar, Ticketmaster, by phone, or at the Rio Box Office.

Below is the full December lineup.

Tuesday, December 2 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Dean Edwards, Andrew Lopez, Aminah Imani, Ryan Goodcase, Traci Skene

Wednesday, December 3 – Sunday, December 7 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Dean Edwards, Andrew Lopez, Aminah Imani, Ryan Goodcase, Mark Cohen

Monday, December 8 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, December 9 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Jimmy McMurrin

Wednesday, December 10 – Sunday, December 14 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Mark Cohen

Monday, December 15 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, December 16 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Chris Clarke

Wednesday, December 17 – Sunday, December 21 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Mark Cohen

Monday, December 22 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Mark Cohen

Tuesday, December 23 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Jay Hollingsworth

Wednesday, December 24 – Sunday, December 28 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Mark Cohen

Monday, December 29 – Wednesday, December 31 Showcase

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Andrew Fiori, Jackie Fabulous, Tom Rhodes, Gary Cannon, Mark Cohen