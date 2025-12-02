Comedy Cellar at Rio Hotel & Casino Reveals December 2025 Lineup in Las Vegas

The monthlong schedule features Andrew Lopez, Orion Levine, Jackie Fabulous, and rotating showcases nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino will present a full month of nightly showcases this December, featuring a rotating roster of television-credited comedians performing 15–20 minute sets in the club’s signature format. The Las Vegas venue, designed as an exact replica of its Greenwich Village home, will host two shows every night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $32 or $42, with limited $22 tickets available for Las Vegas locals using code CCVEGAS. All tickets may be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar, Ticketmaster, by phone, or at the Rio Box Office.
Below is the full December lineup.
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Dean Edwards, Andrew Lopez, Aminah Imani, Ryan Goodcase, Traci Skene
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Dean Edwards, Andrew Lopez, Aminah Imani, Ryan Goodcase, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Jimmy McMurrin
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Jamie Wolf, Orion Levine, Monique Marvez, Ontonio Kareem, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Chris Clarke
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
James Mattern, Ryan Goldsher, Ryan Goodcase, Yamaneika Saunders, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Jay Hollingsworth
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Cookie Hull, Traci Skene, Brian McKim, Jeff Leach, Mark Cohen
7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Andrew Fiori, Jackie Fabulous, Tom Rhodes, Gary Cannon, Mark Cohen
