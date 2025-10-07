ONCE UPON A “HAPPY ENDING” Brings Fairytale Fantasy to Las Vegas October 21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ever wondered what happens in the land of “happily ever after” once the lights go out? Las Vegas audiences will soon find out when OFF STRIP Costume Party & Cabaret will present ONCE UPON A “HAPPY ENDING” on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Notoriety.

Directed by Las Vegas local Eric Bean Jr. (Disney’s The Lion King North American Tour), the annual Halloween spectacular will offer a mix of music, dance, cirque, magic, and burlesque—all in support of youth arts scholarships.

Co-hosted by Bean and Elliott with 2 T’s (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 13), the evening invites adults (18+) to don their most creative costumes for a night of “silly and sassy, child-free fun.” Festivities will include a VIP cocktail hour, DJ set, and ticketed games, culminating in an original cabaret production filled with live performance surprises.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Notoriety Live once again to present this year’s event,” said Bean. “When I created this event in 2019, I just wanted to provide a space for performers to create and give back to the arts community. We’re five iterations in, and I could not be prouder of what we’ve accomplished. Cheers to five years—with hopefully many more to come!”

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Theater Arts Preparatory School (TAPS) Scholarship Program, which helps underprivileged youth access performing arts education in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2015, TAPS is a six-month intensive training program for pre-professional dancers, boasting a 72% job placement rate among its graduates. More information is available at theaterartsprepschool.com.