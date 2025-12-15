Open-door Playhouse Will Release LATIN COMPOSITION As A Podcast Play

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will release a new short play podcast, Latin Composition, beginning December 17, 2025, available to stream online through the company’s website. The audio drama continues Open-Door Playhouse’s mission of presenting short and one-act plays in podcast form.

Written by Glen Sharpe, Latin Composition centers on a man attempting to visit his aunt in a retirement home who is mistaken for a priest and unexpectedly finds himself offering spiritual comfort to a woman in hospice care. The play is directed by Bernadette Armstrong and features Goreti da Silva as Mary, Gary B. Lamb as Evan, Gloria Tsai as Millie, and Noelle Evangelisti as Nurse June Allen.

Sharpe, an educator since 1989, is currently an education professor at Nipissing University in North Bay, Ontario. His work reflects interests that include volunteerism, Indigenous initiatives, and athletics.

Founded by Armstrong in 2020, Open-Door Playhouse operates as a theater podcast inspired by mid-20th-century radio dramas. Since its launch, the nonprofit organization has presented short works by playwrights from across the United States and internationally, earning a Communicator Award in 2021 for Custody and a Webby Award nomination in 2023 for What’s Prison Like. Productions are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California, with sound engineering by David Peters, sound effects from Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version.

All Open-Door Playhouse productions are available to stream without a paywall. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and accepts tax-deductible donations to support the development and presentation of new audio plays.

