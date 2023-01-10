Bryan Adams Extends Run At Encore Theater in Las Vegas

Due to popular demand, GRAMMY Award-winning rock legend Bryan Adams has announced the extension of his winter residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an additional performance of his "So Happy It Hurts" Tour on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public today, Jan. 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Limited tickets remain for Adams' performances at Encore Theater on Jan. 25, 2023 and Jan. 27-28, 2023, as well as his performances on Feb. 1, 2023 and Feb. 3-4, 2023.

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Adam Lambert, Boy George & Culture Club, Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, David Foster, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, John Fogerty and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Photo Courtesy Erik Kabik for Wynn Las Vegas/AEG Presents Las Vegas