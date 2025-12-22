Feature: GLOWFEST OPENS CELEBRATING DIVERSE CULTURES AND INSPIRING APPRECIATION

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GlowFest illuminated the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas on Dec. 20, debuting with live performances, a proclamation, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Visitors will experience the city's newest walk-through light attraction and night market. Located on six acres at 2600 Paradise Road, with the entrance off Sahara Ave., near the Sahara Las Vegas Monorail Station, GlowFest runs through Feb. 22, 2026.

The crowd was entertained by performers from Baby University at Noble Collegiate Academy (NCA) in Las Vegas. Various student performances, available on YouTube and Instagram Reels, showcase bilingual education through holiday recitals (Christmas, Chinese New Year) and community events, featuring young dancers and singers in hip-hop, ballet, and cultural numbers. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D-District E) presented a proclamation.

"Who taught wisdom and brought light to earth and the universe. It's still a tradition across multiple continents and cultures, and today we're sharing it with you, adding a modern twist. Night markets all across the world are known to be an integral part of experiencing local culture and cuisine," said GlowFest Owner and Producer Weiya Noble.

He was joined for the opening ceremony by Clark County Commissioner Segerblom, GlowFest partners Jessie Li and Leon Tang, Zigong partners Peilin Deng and Guiying Deng, and representatives from local creative, community, and production teams, including OneSeven Agency, Market In The Alley, Fortune Events, and UNLV. After the ribbon-cutting, the attraction opened to its first visitors.

Guests can explore interactive installations, oversized lanterns, and projection-mapped scenes offering a diverse range of immersive experiences while synchronized with music and live entertainment.

Guests are guided through five immersive realms—Reality, Nature, Ocean, Celestial Realm, and Exotic Lands—creating a family-friendly adventure that sparks wonder and exploration.

Food and beverage offerings were a major highlight throughout the evening, with guests sampling a rotating lineup of local favorites. Participating vendors included Wind Rind Cheese & Provisions, Kalimera Greek Bakery, Designer Dogs, China Mama, Cookie Baby, Signora Pizza, Kyara Sake & Bar, Nisei Bar & Grill, In Limbo Burgers, Guiya Food Truck LV, Nogakes Kitchen, 4 Corners Street Kitchen, Southwest Sabor, Di Sab's Mangia Mobile, Mias di Licia, Kedai Teppanyaki, Pop-A-Licious, The Sweet Treats Emporium, Ole' Churros, Motu Shores, Trans Concession, and Hiraya Coffee.

In addition to dining, GlowFest's night market features specialty vendors, including Link + Glow, The Candle Theory, and Vegas Fairy Hair, offering handcrafted candles, traditional Chinese fans, and symbolic lucky trinkets to appeal to a broad audience.

"GlowFest is designed to be experienced, not just viewed," said Program Director David Valenzuela. "From the lights and performances to the food and storytelling, every part of the festival is meant to pull guests into the moment."

GlowFest operates from 4 p.m. to 10 during the week and 4 to 11 p.m. on weekends and select holidays. Schedules and VIP options are available at glowfest.com. Updates and behind-the-scenes content can also be found by following @GlowFestLV on Facebook and Instagram.

Las Vegas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (Majestic Repertory Theatre) 24.4% of votes 2. CRAZY FOR YOU (Signature Productions) 19.9% of votes 3. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Super Summer Theatre) 17.9% of votes Vote Now!