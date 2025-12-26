FIRST FRIDAY Las Vegas To Launch 2026 Season With ‘New Beginnings’ Theme

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First Friday Foundation will kick off its 2026 season with a “New Beginnings”–themed First Friday in Las Vegas, marking the start of a new year of programming for local artists and the broader community.

The January edition will take place within a revised Arts District footprint designed to accommodate upcoming construction while keeping the event centered in the downtown cultural corridor.

The Art Walk will remain on Boulder Avenue adjacent to the Arts Factory, extending onto First Street, while food and bar programming will be located along Main Street near Charleston Avenue. Approximately 100 local artists and craftspeople are expected to participate throughout the Art Walk areas on Boulder Avenue and First Street.

January’s featured artist is Izaac Zevalking, whose work appears under the moniker Recycled Propaganda. Zevalking’s graphic art addresses contemporary social and political issues through media ranging from large-scale murals to sticker-based works. His practice blends digital imagery with sharp visual commentary informed by global history and current events.

The January First Friday will also include programming from Hearts Alive Village, which will offer animal adoptions during the event. The First Friday artist residency program will continue with resident artist Nancy Good working out of Art Square, while the Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space will feature Oddmman Art in recognition of the organization’s founder.

Additional free artist spaces have been added to the Art Walk through a new local sponsorship from the Eric Roy Law Firm, expanding access for participating artists. The event will also highlight the winner of First Friday’s poster competition, local artist Mila May, who will design the organization’s monthly posters through October 2026.

Live music by local performers, food trucks, bars, and extended hours at nearby galleries, restaurants, and retail businesses will round out the evening. First Friday Las Vegas operates from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and continues to emphasize low-cost or free access to arts programming for audiences of all ages.

