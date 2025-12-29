Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; CABARET Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Travis Cloer
- THE FRANKIE VALLI SONGBOOK
- Myron’s at The Smith Center
21%
Janien Valentine/Lou Gazzara
- A TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY
- Freedom Hall
14%
Janien Valentine
- DECADES OF DIVAS
- Freedom Hall
9%
John Lloyd Young
- VEGAS SOUL
- The Space
9%
Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch
- CAST PARTY
- Myron's at The Smith Center
8%
Lou Gazarra
- TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY
- Freedom Hall
7%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ashley Oblad
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
23%
Tracey Langran Corea
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
22%
Anastasia Weiss & Caine Keenan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
18%
Keith Dotson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
14%
Teresa Isgriggs
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
9%
Enrique Lugo
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
8%
Rachel DeBenedetto
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
6%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandra Huntsman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
32%
Gabbie Kenny
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
23%
Sean Stuart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
18%
Kendra Faith
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
11%
Abby Stroot
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
9%
Gabbie Kenny
- THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
7%Best Dance Production LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
42%
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
24%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
19%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Troy Heard
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
22%
Joey and Rachel DeBendedetto
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
21%
Kate St. Pierre
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
16%
Steve Huntsman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
11%
Nakaze Harris
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
7%
Philip Shelburne
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
7%
Alec TerBerg
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Signature Productions
7%
Troy Heard
- THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
6%
Jennifer Hemme
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
57%
Tracey Corea
- SILENT SKY
- A Public Fit
21%
Troy Heard
- LEGOLAND
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
21%Best Ensemble CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
22%CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
19%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
18%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
10%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
8%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
8%THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
6%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
6%I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
2%LEGOLAND
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Catherine Pratt
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
19%
Marcus Randolph
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
18%
Will Witner
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
17%
Elizabeth Boeckman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
13%
Catherine M. Pratt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
9%
Marcus Randolph
- THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
8%
Liz Boeckman
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
8%
Afton Carpenter
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
6%
Ginny Adams
- THE COTTAGE
- Las Vegas Little Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Laurence Sobel
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
44%
Kyler Wilcox
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
32%
Shauna Oblad
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
25%Best Musical CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
26%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
20%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
17%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
11%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
9%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
7%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Signature Productions
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Katie Marie Jones
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
22%
Chloe Jaramillo
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
19%
Caine Keenan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
10%
Kendall Hicks
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
8%
Max Baker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
7%
Sabrina Cofield
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
6%
Joey DeBenedetto
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
6%
Mike Engh
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
4%
Samantha Souza
- THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
4%
Stella Roy
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
4%
Evan Litt
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
3%
Eli Carlin
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Signature Productions
3%
Matti Garcia
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Signature Productions
2%
Janien Valentine
- A TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY
- Freedom Hall
1%Best Performer In A Play
Joey Derby
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
42%
Emma Newton
- LEGOLAND
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
31%
Maile Onsaga
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
28%Best Play I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
66%LEGOLAND
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
34%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Huntsman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
35%
Troy Heard
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
26%
Sean Stuart
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
18%
Roxy Mojica
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
12%
Gregory Crane
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
10%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Gonzalez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
30%
Aldair Callejas
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
26%
Katherine Gonzalez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
18%
Bill Fegley
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
10%
Katherine Gonzalez
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
9%
Katherine Gonzalez
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
8%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gus Pappas
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Super Summer Theatre
25%
Liz Harper
- CABARET
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
14%
Jenelle Catherina
- THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
10%
Kylie Willingham
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
9%
Gala Batres
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Sunmer Theatre
6%
Ariel Johnson
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Signature Productions
5%
Ayler Evan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Signature Productions
4%
Ayler Evan
- JOSEPH.... TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
4%
Rowan Johns
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
4%
Kevin Oneil
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
4%
Rich Benites
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
3%
Glenn Health
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer theatre
3%
Kirstin Maki
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
3%
Lynsey Reynolds
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
2%
Marty Vece
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer theatre
2%
Philip Robinson
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Signature Productions
1%
Nico Lemus
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grace Lusk
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
46%
Erik Amblad
- CLOWN BAR
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
30%
Jeffery DuBey
- LEGOLAND
- Majestic Repertory Theatre
24%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Super Summer Theatre
47%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Super Summer Theatre
27%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Super Summer Theatre
25%Favorite Local Theatre
Super Summer Theatre
39%
Majestic Repertory Theatre
30%
Signature Productions
27%
Myron's at The Smith Center
5%