Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; CABARET Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kenny Davidson - KENNY'S CABARET - Tuscany Piazza Lounge 33%

THE FRANKIE VALLI SONGBOOK

21%

Travis Cloer -- Myron’s at The Smith Center

A TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY

14%

Janien Valentine/Lou Gazzara -- Freedom Hall

DECADES OF DIVAS

9%

Janien Valentine -- Freedom Hall

VEGAS SOUL

9%

John Lloyd Young -- The Space

CAST PARTY

8%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch -- Myron's at The Smith Center

TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY

7%

Lou Gazarra -- Freedom Hall

CRAZY FOR YOU

23%

Ashley Oblad -- Signature Productions

CABARET

22%

Tracey Langran Corea -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

Anastasia Weiss & Caine Keenan -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

Keith Dotson -- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

9%

Teresa Isgriggs -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Enrique Lugo -- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Rachel DeBenedetto -- Signature Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

32%

Sandra Huntsman -- Super Summer Theatre

CABARET

23%

Gabbie Kenny -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

Sean Stuart -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Kendra Faith -- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

9%

Abby Stroot -- Super Summer Theatre

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

7%

Gabbie Kenny -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

42%

- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

24%

- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

19%

- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

- Super Summer Theatre

CABARET

22%

Troy Heard -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

21%

Joey and Rachel DeBendedetto -- Signature Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

16%

Kate St. Pierre -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Steve Huntsman -- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

7%

Nakaze Harris -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Philip Shelburne -- Super Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Alec TerBerg -- Signature Productions

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

6%

Troy Heard -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Jennifer Hemme -- Signature Productions

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

57%

Troy Heard -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

SILENT SKY

21%

Tracey Corea -- A Public Fit

LEGOLAND

21%

Troy Heard -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

22%

- Signature Productions

CABARET

19%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

10%

- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

8%

- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

- Super Summer Theatre

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

6%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

- Signature Productions

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

2%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGOLAND

1%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

19%

Catherine Pratt -- Signature Productions

CABARET

18%

Marcus Randolph -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

17%

Will Witner -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

Elizabeth Boeckman -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Catherine M. Pratt -- Super Summer Theatre

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

8%

Marcus Randolph -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

8%

Liz Boeckman -- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Afton Carpenter -- Signature Productions

THE COTTAGE

1%

Ginny Adams -- Las Vegas Little Theatre

CABARET

44%

Laurence Sobel -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

32%

Kyler Wilcox -- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

25%

Shauna Oblad -- Signature Productions

CABARET

26%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

20%

- Signature Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

17%

- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

9%

- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

- Signature Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- Signature Productions

CABARET

22%

Katie Marie Jones -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

19%

Chloe Jaramillo -- Signature Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Caine Keenan -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Kendall Hicks -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Max Baker -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Sabrina Cofield -- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Joey DeBenedetto -- Signature Productions

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

Mike Engh -- Super Summer Theatre

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

4%

Samantha Souza -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

Stella Roy -- Super Summer Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

3%

Evan Litt -- Signature Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Eli Carlin -- Signature Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Matti Garcia -- Signature Productions

A TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY

1%

Janien Valentine -- Freedom Hall

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

42%

Joey Derby -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGOLAND

31%

Emma Newton -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

28%

Maile Onsaga -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

66%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGOLAND

34%

- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

35%

Steve Huntsman -- Super Summer Theatre

CABARET

26%

Troy Heard -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

Sean Stuart -- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

12%

Roxy Mojica -- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Gregory Crane -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

30%

Katherine Gonzalez -- Super Summer Theatre

CABARET

26%

Aldair Callejas -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

18%

Katherine Gonzalez -- Super Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

10%

Bill Fegley -- Signature Productions

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Katherine Gonzalez -- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

8%

Katherine Gonzalez -- Super Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

25%

Gus Pappas -- Super Summer Theatre

CABARET

14%

Liz Harper -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE CRAFT'D: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

10%

Jenelle Catherina -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

9%

Kylie Willingham -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Gala Batres -- Super Sunmer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Ariel Johnson -- Signature Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Ayler Evan -- Signature Productions

JOSEPH.... TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Ayler Evan -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Rowan Johns -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Kevin Oneil -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Rich Benites -- Super Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Glenn Health -- Super Summer theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Kirstin Maki -- Super Summer Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

2%

Lynsey Reynolds -- Signature Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Marty Vece -- Super Summer theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

1%

Philip Robinson -- Signature Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Nico Lemus -- Super Summer Theatre

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

46%

Grace Lusk -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

CLOWN BAR

30%

Erik Amblad -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

LEGOLAND

24%

Jeffery DuBey -- Majestic Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

47%

- Super Summer Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

27%

- Super Summer Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

25%

- Super Summer Theatre

39%

Super Summer Theatre

30%

Majestic Repertory Theatre

27%

Signature Productions

5%

Myron's at The Smith Center

