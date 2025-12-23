SHOWGIRLS: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to Majestic Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Showgirls celebrates its 30th anniversary and popular culture reckons—once again—with fame, femininity, and spectacle, Majestic Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, opening January 15, 2026. The all-original musical features book and lyrics by Troy Heard (SCREAM'D), music by James Edwards (Second City, Potted Potter), is directed by Heard, and choreographed by Sarah Lowe (Spiegelworld, Jersey Boys).

Once reviled, later reclaimed, and now fully canonized as a cult touchstone, Showgirls arrives at a moment when audiences are newly obsessed with reexamining pop culture's treatment of women, ambition, and power. From the conversation sparked by Pamela Anderson's The Last Showgirl to the era-defining confessional storytelling of Taylor Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl, the cultural tide has turned toward reclaiming spectacle as narrative—and vulnerability as strength.

Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody rides that wave with stilettos on. This hilarious musical reinvention transforms the notorious 1995 film into a blisteringly funny, sharply observed, and unexpectedly heartfelt satire—equal parts glittering excess and cultural critique. At its core, the production is a love letter to Las Vegas, a city that manufactures fantasy while exposing the brutal economics beneath it, and a reflection on America's enduring obsession with reinvention at any cost.

The story follows Nomi Malone's meteoric rise through the Vegas entertainment hierarchy—this time powered by original songs, ferocious choreography, and a theatrical voice that embraces the movie's camp origins.

The production stars Elaine Hayhurst as Nomi Malone, a volatile outsider burning with ambition, and Kady Heard as Cristal Connors, the imperious star reigning at the top of the mountain. Heard brings singular authenticity to the role as an actual Jubilee showgirl, grounding the heightened satire in lived Las Vegas history.

The original score is by James Edwards, a music director for comedy legends The Second City,. Edwards' original music blends 90s pop pastiche, showbiz bombast, and cheeky musical theatre in-jokes.

“Showgirls the movie was ahead of its time,” says writer and director Troy Heard. “Once you cut through the excess and outrage, you're left with a classic tale of the American Dream. But that's probably just the Stockholm Syndrome I'm experiencing from having watched it so many times in preparation for this show.”

True to Majestic Repertory Theatre's reputation, Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody is unapologetically loud, proudly profane, and theatrically fearless—using humor and spectacle to interrogate celebrity culture, capitalism, and the American hunger for the spotligh

