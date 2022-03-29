BWW Feature: KEVIN LEPINE PERFORMS COMEDY AND HYPNOSIS IN HYPNOSIS UNLEASHED at Four Queens

The longest-running hypnosis show in Las Vegas offers razor-sharp humor, audience interaction, and an outrageous time. Award-winning hypnotist Kevin Lepine stars in Hypnosis Unleashed at the Canyon Club in the Four Queens.

He has headlined in Las Vegas for years, first at Hooters Hotel and Casino, then Binion's before moving to the Four Queens. The show's popularity was demonstrated when the show opened at the Four Queens in July 2020. Audiences could still attend and be entertained with appropriate safety measures. He is always appreciative of meeting people from around the world.

"The show and audiences are always evolving, for a few different reasons. As people, we grow through our experiences," explains Kevin. "Culture is also always changing. What was funny five years ago might not be funny or even offensive."

What makes the show so unique every night are the participants that come from the audience to join Kevin and his assistant and wife, Emily Lauren Lepine, on stage. Kevin and the audience never know what to expect with so many personalities interacting on stage under hypnosis.

"Every night, we are laughing, and that is what makes the show so fun after all of these years," he says.

Originally from Detroit, he started to perform when he was 16 years old in many different avenues. For children's birthday parties, Kevin performed as a costumed character and would work with clowns, sideshow performers, and magicians. At the age of 20, he started working with hypnotists who encouraged Kevin to become a clinically certified hypnotist.

"I became certified because I felt it was the only place to learn about all aspects of hypnotism," explains Kevin. "I am so fortunate that I could combine two great ideas, hypnosis for entertainment and still keeping everyone safe and comfortable. My ultimate goal is for everyone on stage and the audience to have a great time.

"One of the first people to help me and my show when I arrived in Las Vegas was The Amazing Johnathan. He took one of my live DVDs home and wrote notes for me to help me improve what I was doing."

The Amazing Johnathan, who passed on Feb. 22, performed as a comedian and magician and headlined on the Strip and around Las Vegas from 2001 to 2014. Johnathan would describe himself as the "Freddy Krueger of Comedy" and remained close friends with Kevin until Johnathan's passing.

"It is great to have people look at my show with fresh eyes. My camera crew helps with shots and other suggestions. We want to make the show better and figure out what we can make the show funnier and more unique."

Celebrities who have attended or hung out include John Hamm of Mad Men, wrestling legend Rob Van Dam, wrestler and actor Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and some stars from the reality show Deadliest Catch.

The razor-sharp comedy with mind-altering hypnosis show starring Kevin Lepine in Hypnosis Unleased is performed at the Canyon Club in the Four Queens, 202 E. Fremont St., Tuesday to Saturday. Showtime is 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by clicking here. For more info, visit kevinlepine.com, and follow on Facebook @ VegasHypnosisShow.