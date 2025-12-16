Feature: IN POUR TASTE: A COMEDY WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pop the cork and raise a glass—Las Vegas audiences cannot get enough of the city’s most lively and entertaining night out. Due to sold-out performances, glowing reviews, and crowds who clearly enjoy a good pour with their punchlines, IN POUR TASTE: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience has been extended at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals through Jan. 31, 2026.

Part comedy show, part wine tasting, and entirely irreverent fun, IN POUR TASTE has quickly become one of the Strip’s most unexpected success stories—blending bold laughs with even bolder reds. With its signature mix of sharp wit, high-energy storytelling, and an expertly curated flight of wines, the production offers guests an experience that is equal parts education, entertainment, and effervescent indulgence.

The show is the brainchild of creators and performers Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh, two of Australia’s most stylishly dressed and rapidly rising comedic talents, with international credits spanning Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand, and eight consecutive years at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

“We've got a guest wine expert who joins us on stage. They talk through all of the wines that the audience is tasting, and then Sweeney and I host the show with a fair bit of banter, and we gently bully the wine expert for being a bit of a nerd the whole way through. We try to tear the show down as best we can and remove any structure that might be present,” explained Ethan.

Set within the stunning Lighthouse Artspace—the venue known for housing immersive visual exhibitions—IN POUR TASTE invites guests into a multi-sensory world where comedy, culture, and cabernet create a truly memorable experience. Whether attendees are seasoned sommeliers, comedy aficionados, or simply fans of an excellent glass of wine, the evening promises something for everyone… except perhaps restraint.

“As for headlining on the Strip, “It feels pretty cool, and I think one of the biggest things that we've realized is that Las Vegas, at the end of the day, has heaps of tourists coming through. A lot is happening, but locals drive it and are the tastemakers in Las Vegas. So, in that way, it's kind of just like a small town. It's very local. Everyone knows everyone,” said Sweeney. “One of the joys has been having a lot of people come to the show and, on their way out, telling us that they're going to tell all their friends and the people that they know who work in the casinos and hospitality venues.”

“It's been really lovely, and it's a nice reminder that wherever you go in the world, no matter how big the stakes are, at the end of the day, people are people, and they just want to have a good time. We're delighted to be here providing that for them from all the way down under. We're also thrilled that there's been such strong uptake of the show without us having to take off any of our clothes, because that is something we were willing to keep in our back pocket as a bit of an emergency ripcord if we needed to get the audience numbers up. We were willing to strip off, but we're glad we haven't had to do that yet,” laughed Ethan.

The show pairs a rotating lineup of fine wines with a fast-paced comedy performance delivered by top-tier entertainers. Through clever banter, improvisation, and playful deep dives into wine’s history, trends, and stereotypes, audiences sip, swirl, and laugh their way through each course. Immersive visual elements transport guests to the regions where each wine originates, turning every tasting into a virtual voyage across the world’s most celebrated vineyards.

Adding further depth to the experience is an impressive roster of acclaimed wine experts who join the show throughout its extended run. Among those who have poured, educated, and entertained are MGP Fine Wines’ “Bordeaux Bob” Cranston, Carbone’s Rina Bussell, Instagram wine personality Andrew Hurley, the distinguished Wine Director of Michelin-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy, and renowned sommelier André Hueston Mack, founder of Mouton Noir Wine. The lineup—and the wine selections—refresh regularly and are posted at InPourTasteVegas.com, encouraging guests to return for new laughs and new tastings that keep the experience fresh and engaging.

Presented by Starvox Touring and Seabright Live, IN POUR TASTE transforms traditional wine tasting into a theatrical celebration of flavor, fun, and full-bodied humor. The experience is ideally suited for date nights, group outings, wine lovers, and anyone seeking a night out that feels both elevated and outrageously entertaining.

Tickets start at $69.99 and include five wine tastings; an alcohol-free option is available upon advance request. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Performances run 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and are dark on Wednesdays. For tickets and the latest show schedule, visit InPourTasteVegas.com.

Las Vegas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (Majestic Repertory Theatre) 24.4% of votes 2. CRAZY FOR YOU (Signature Productions) 19.2% of votes 3. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Super Summer Theatre) 18% of votes Vote Now!