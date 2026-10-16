New Plays and Musicals to License- Fall 2026

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Ready to put on a show? Whether you are looking to make theatre on Broadway or very far from it, it takes more than just a great venue, cast and creative team to create a quality theatrical production. Before any of those pieces come together, you first need to license rights to perform the show.

What is theatrical licensing?

Licensing is a crucial step in staging any copyrighted play or musical. While it might seem like just a bureaucratic hoop to jump through, licensing not only ensures compliance with copyright laws but also respects the creators' work.

Why do I have to license a show?

The world of theater is built upon the creativity and hard work of playwrights, composers, and other artists who bring stories to life on stage. Licensing ensures that these creative works are protected and fairly compensated. The process supports the sustainability of the arts, honors the original creators, and maintains the integrity of the work.

Is licensing optional?

No. Any performance of a copyrighted work, whether for a public or private audience, requires a license. This applies regardless of whether tickets are sold, whether the event is for charity or profit, or even if no money changes hands at all. Performing a copyrighted work without a performance license means that your production could face serious legal and ethical consequences, halting your dreams before the curtain even rises. Be sure to acquire a license agreement before auditions, casting, and rehearsals.

NOTE: Not all plays are restricted by copyright. Those in the public domain are free to perform without a license or fee.

How do I license a show?

The process of licensing a show can vary based on the title and licensing agency that holds its rights. While rights to some shows my be granted quickly, others might require more time and may be restricted based on the where the piece is being performed, whether the theatre is amatuer or professional and other various limitations set by the show's author. The cost to license can also very from show to show.

How do I get started?

Most shows are available to license from a core group of agencies: Music Theatre International (MTI), Concord Theatricals, Broadway Licensing Global and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. Get started by perusing their catalogs and follow their instructions to acquire a licensing agreement for your next production.

Newly Available Shows to License:

As of October 2026...

Once Upon a One More Time Jr.: Cinderella and her fellow princesses must play out the same story, day in and day out. But when a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of the classic heroines, these damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.” LEARN MORE

Pride & Predjudice: In the early 19th century, the Bennet family lives at their Longbourn estate in a small village in England. Mrs. Bennet's greatest desire is to marry off her five daughters to secure their futures. Elizabeth Bennet refuses to marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice? LEARN MORE

All the World’s a Stage: Exploring the life of a gay teacher in small-town 1990s America, this funny and heart-wrenching new musical is about being true to yourself in a polarized world. LEARN MORE

Darker the Night, Brighter the Stars: In a small town in far Northern Maine, young people are wishing on shooting stars and wondering what’s to come. A hopeful, funny, sad and true collection of short plays about love, loss – and learning that there's light even when it’s really, really dark. LEARN MORE

Octet: Inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry, this a cappella chamber musical from the author of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology. LEARN MORE

Queens: In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life in this epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family and facing the ghosts you left behind. LEARN MORE

Rope: A murder has been committed, and the two amoral killers host a dinner party in the room where the victim’s body is hidden. LEARN MORE

The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire: Anne Washburn’s dark comedy is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. LEARN MORE

The Imaginary Invalid: A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures. LEARN MORE

Archduke: Three hapless and hungry young men fumble their way through history and get swept up in a mission: They must assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Embark on this darkly comedic journey by award-winning writer Rajiv Joseph as it uses history (and comedy!) to talk about the past in tandem with our own moment. LEARN MORE

Exotic Deadly: It’s 1999. When teenage Ami discovers her family is responsible for manufacturing MSG, the poison spice getting all the kids hooked, she vows to save the world from it. A genre-bending, time-traveling comedy about combating misinformation. LEARN MORE

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library: An encounter in 1930s Berlin takes a surprising turn when a young officer interrogates the political thinker Hannah Arendt – a woman of unparalleled wit, charm and ideas. This fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history’s deepest thinkers. LEARN MORE

Operation Mincemeat: This full-length adaptation of the Broadway and West End hit – a fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II – features up to 87 characters. LEARN MORE

Step by Step: Three women go on a two-day hike together up a hill as a memorial to their recently deceased friend. Each of them carries with her an inscribed stone to place at the peak as a monument to her. But they have to get to the top first, and the climb will be as challenging, unexpected and hilarious as life itself. LEARN MORE

The Luckiest: The Luckiest is a deeply moving and darkly funny exploration of friendship, illness, autonomy and love. LEARN MORE

The Hill: Three men go on a two day hike together up a hill as a memorial to their recently deceased friend Gareth. The climb to the top will be as challenging, unexpected and hilarious as life itself. LEARN MORE

Little Bear Ridge Road: In Samuel D. Hunter’s bitterly funny and incisively thoughtful Broadway drama, a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew reunite to sort the mess left after a troubled father’s passing. LEARN MORE

Ernxst: This innovative adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest maintains the original’s manners and misgivings about the search for love, but adds to Wilde’s vision by breaking down boundaries around gender and identity, reminding us all of the importance of being exactly who we are. LEARN MORE

Pretty Woman: Once upon a time in late '80s Hollywood, free-spirited Vivian Ward and driven businessman Edward Lewis are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other — and themselves. With warmth, humor, and an irresistible score, Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers all the iconic moments audiences know and love, and invites them to fall in love all over again.LEARN MORE

Girl from the North Country: It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Nick Laine is the head of the family, trying to keep his struggling boarding house afloat while caring for his mentally unwell wife Elizabeth, pregnant daughter Marianne and wayward son Gene. Guests come and go to the boarding house, bringing their own individual woes to the group while the specter of a global depression looms heavy on them all. LEARN MORE

Always Something There: When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday as her 18-year-old self, she has a chance to rewrite her past and land in the future of her dreams. Does she redo her past choices, or should she accept that those choices have made her who she is today? Bursting with nostalgia, heart, and one unforgettable hit after another, Always Something There… is a show that feels both timeless and irresistibly fresh. LEARN MORE

Furlough's Paradise: In this radiant, nuanced two-hander – a staggering plea for empathy and connection – cousins Sade and Mina struggle to reconnect after returning home for a funeral. LEARN MORE

Love You More: This contemporary reinvention of King Lear is a darkly funny play about sisterhood, memory, and what remains when family fades. LEARN MORE

Lunar Eclipse: George has been waiting for the night when the seven stages of a lunar eclipse are viewable from the farm that he shares with his wife, Em. In this tender and loving drama, they look for answers in the stars to help find meaning on this earth. LEARN MORE

Off Off Broadway Festival Plays, 50th Series: As the nation’s leading short play festival, the Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival fosters the work of emerging writers, giving them the exposure of publication and representation. The plays in this collection represent the winners of the 50th iteration of the OOB Festival in 2025. LEARN MORE

[REDACTED] Jr.: This world premiere one-act written specifically for today’s students explores authentic storytelling and theatre kid culture as a high school theatre program prepares their spring musical. LEARN MORE

The Door: This world premiere one-act written specifically for today’s students tells a story of hope under extraordinary circumstances. LEARN MORE

The Floydians: A meditation on martyrdom and the pursuit of justice, this one-act play written for teenagers imagines a group of students creating a new religion to process the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. LEARN MORE

The Gershwins®' Porgy and Bess® (Two-Piano Edition): A two-piano adaptation of the 2012 Broadway version of the Gershwins’ American folk opera. LEARN MORE

The High Ground: More than a century after the Tulsa race massacre killed hundreds and destroyed the prosperous Greenwood District, a Black man in army garb still stands his ground on present-day Tulsa’s Standpipe Hill. Traversing space and time, The High Ground is a lyrical story of the mysteries of love and loss, reminding us of what it takes to re-emerge from the devastation of a century, long after the embers have turned to ash. LEARN MORE

The Reservoir: Josh is on medical leave from NYU and struggling to stay sober. Desperate for comradery, he finds unlikely allies in his four hilarious grandparents, whom he brings along on his road to recovery. LEARN MORE

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical: It’s Christmas, and the future of Regalia Uniforms rests on one wild idea: design the world’s ugliest Xmas sweater. Packed with music, mayhem and audience participation, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical delivers the office holiday party you actually want to attend! LEARN MORE

To be, or not to bother?: Little Grimley’s Amateur Dramatic Society decides to tackle Shakespeare. The world’s greatest playwright. The world’s worst amateur dramatic society. What could possibly go wrong? LEARN MORE

Totally Murder!: It’s the 1980s, and the food court at the Valley View Mall is filled with the usual suspects...for a totally tubular murder mystery! LEARN MORE

You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World!: Greg’s received a terminal diagnosis. At least he’s in good company – the planet’s on its last legs, too. Coincidence? Not for Greg. After all, the world’s too big not to be kind of magical in this celebration-of-life play. LEARN MORE

Some Like It Hot: Based on the beloved 1959 MGM film, Some Like It Hot is the glorious, high-kicking story of two musicians forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. Retaining the film’s fast-paced humor and glamour, the musical ventures into new territory, exploring the characters’ self-discoveries and backgrounds with a fresh perspective. (Pro theatres only) LEARN MORE

Kimberly Akimbo: Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure. LEARN MORE

Stereophonic: Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough. Playwright Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up. (Pro theatres only) LEARN MORE

Flying Over Sunset: Flying Over Sunset follows three extraordinary public figures as they take an exhilarating journey into the most colorful corners of the human psyche. Picture this: 1950s Hollywood. You are at a beautiful beach house overlooking the Pacific with movie star Cary Grant, writer and socialite Clare Boothe Luce, and author and philosopher Aldous Huxley…as they share an otherworldly trip and their most guarded desires, hopes, and insecurities. LEARN MORE

The Connector: Set in the late 1990s, at the office of The Connector, a legendary New York City-based magazine, Ethan Dobson, a young writer, and Robin Martinez, an assistant copy editor, dive into the competitive culture of journalism and discover what they’re willing to sacrifice for success. Frustrated with stagnation at their publication, Ethan and Robin vie for the praises of their boss, Conrad O’Brien. When Ethan’s first published story becomes an overnight success, his ambition soars to new heights—only to fly too close to the sun. LEARN MORE

Trolls Jr.: Trolls JR. is based on the irreverent DreamWorks Animation comedy and features a wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters. The show follows the overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have Trolls in their stomach. LEARN MORE

Teeth: Based on the cult classic film of the same name, this fierce, rapturous and savagely entertaining new musical is crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage – a dark comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse is also her salvation. LEARN MORE

Sister Act Sr.: Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, Sister Act SR. is filled with powerful gospel music and a truly moving story. LEARN MORE

The Drowsy Chaperone Sr.: The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, The Drowsy Chaperone SR. is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre. LEARN MORE

We Had a World: In this searing, funny and deeply personal play, playwright Joshua Harmon recreates 30 years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty and enduring love. LEARN MORE

Albert's Bridge: Albert has a philosophy degree and a new perspective on life as a bridge painter. Witness what lasts – and what collapses – in this thought-provoking radio play by Tom Stoppard. LEARN MORE

Blithe Spirit (Abridged): A smash comedy hit on London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives – now condensed to a competition-ready one-act version by Laurence Maslon – offers wit, conflict and big laughs as a fussy, cantankerous novelist finds himself haunted by the ghost of his late first wife. LEARN MORE

Dorothy’s Dictionary In this touching and inspirational two-hander, sparks fly when Zan, an angry high school student, works off his community service assignment by helping Dorothy, an ailing librarian. LEARN MORE

Hidden Inside: A novice student teacher is put in charge of Saturday school for chronically late kids. But when a standard drill goes awry, the students are forced to honestly connect with each other, transcend high school archetypes and reckon with their true identities. LEARN MORE

S Gunter Klaus & the Story Before: In a remote village at the edge of the world, a lonely coal vendor is engaged in an epic battle with the darkness of winter. This magical story combines ancient Scandinavian folklore with tales of adventure and discovery to unearth the true origins of Santa Claus. LEARN MORE

The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful (And Her Dog!): Dr. Wonderful and her dog, Newton, want to know why the moon changes shape in the sky every night, so they blast off into space to solve their lunar mystery in this musical adventure filled with curiosity, science and teamwork. LEARN MORE

The Berlin Diaries In this moving combination of docudrama and biography, Oregon Book Award-winning playwright Andrea Stolowitz retraces the path of her great-grandfather, Max, a German Jew who escaped to New York City in 1939. LEARN MORE

The Time Machine This fresh take on H.G. Wells’ classic novel is a modern look at technology’s effect on society. LEARN MORE

This is NOT a Teen Movie Questions of misconduct and harmful culture cause one courageous teen to spark a conversation her school can’t ignore. LEARN MORE

Clue: The British Invasion: The Swinging Sixties are back, and they’re interrupted by a riotous, farcical whodunit in this brand-new, mod-inspired twist on the iconic board game. LEARN MORE

Creditors: In this new Strindberg adaptation by Jen Silverman, a struggling painter finds his spark reignited by a magnetic stranger. Talk into the night devolves into an intricate web of deception, seduction and revelation, where the lives of all may be destroyed or transformation. LEARN MORE

Emma: Following the celebrated adaptation of Pride and Prejudice comes Andrew Davies’ Emma, the snappy and witty adaptation of the 1996 movie based on the Jane Austen novel. LEARN MORE

Finn: Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family’s footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard. LEARN MORE

Ghost Quartet: This hauntingly beautiful song cycle from the composer of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is an intoxicating musical of love, loss and spirits – both the spectral and alcoholic kind. LEARN MORE

Gods & Monsters: Based on Christopher Bram’s novel Father of Frankenstein, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning film Gods & Monsters, this thrilling stage play is a haunting and tender (though fictionalized) account of the last days of acclaimed film director James Whale’s life. LEARN MORE

Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood: The Musical: A gender-bending, patriarchy-smashing, hilarious new musical take on the classic tale, adapted to include an exuberant new score with teen performers in mind! LEARN MORE

Snow Day: In the dead of winter, when the temperature drops below freezing and the days drag on, there are two words that every student longs to hear: SNOW DAY! In this collection of snowy scenes by Tracy Wells, we’ll see what students get up to when school gets canceled. LEARN MORE

Spic-O-Rama: A Dysfunctional Comedy: In this flexible-cast version of the hit off-Broadway show, wedding preparation starts to give new meaning to the Spanish word for “dysfunctional.” LEARN MORE

The Four Old Broads Christmas Extravaganza: Senior living never felt so fun! The Four Old Broads return for a holiday season full of laugh-out-loud adventures and one unforgettable Christmas pageant! LEARN MORE

Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical: This dynamic new installment captures the empowering spirit, cultural revolution, and bold style of the 1970s, driven by a soundtrack of iconic hits made famous by artists like Gloria Gaynor, Heart, and Linda Ronstadt. From heartfelt ballads to glittering disco anthems, the show is a high-energy tribute to sisterhood, self-expression, and the unforgettable music of a transformative decade. LEARN MORE

Bad Kreyòl: A first-generation Haitian American and her Haitian-born cousin reunite to honor their grandmother’s dying wish: for them to reconnect. A beautiful play about interrogating cultural identity and global impact. LEARN MORE

What Became of Us: Two siblings. One born there. One born here. How do they maintain their connections to The Old Country and to This Country – and to each other? LEARN MORE

Touch (Goodman): A retired widow dips her toe into online dating with help from her son. A widower unexpectedly reconnects with his divorced daughter. A wife and curmudgeonly husband navigate living on a fixed income. Touch is a story about the enduring need for love and companionship at any age. LEARN MORE

Thank You for Shopping!: When Maeve’s father passes away and she inherits the family grocery store, her future feels uncertain, especially when her ex-best friend Harper comes back to town. Amidst the aisles of food, employees, family and friends, vignettes introduce us to the community as they navigate love, loss and forgiveness. LEARN MORE

Still: What happens when you love someone but hate the things they believe? Lost love is revisited, secrets are exposed and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo’s whirlwind play. LEARN MORE

Sea of Terror: Dinner with friends comes with many pitfalls. After all, life is a relentless sea of terror and peril. LEARN MORE

Shewolves: Shewolves is an uplifting, funny and empowering play about forging friendships when you’re a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens. LEARN MORE

Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard: Meet Peg and Molly, two brilliant detectives from Scotland Yard. A simple murder investigation leads Molly and Peg deep into the British WWII effort, launching a high-octane, laugh-out-loud race against time. Saving the world has never been so much fun. LEARN MORE

Job: A psychological thriller, JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. LEARN MORE

High School Bake-Off: Confessions, confections, and a sweet, warm play topped with drama and dipped in comedy abound in this young actor-led show set at a bake-off. LEARN MORE

Dakar 2000: In Senegal on the eve of the new millennium, a Peace Corps volunteer and a State Department operative form an unlikely relationship after a mysterious car accident. LEARN MORE

Bob & Jean: A Love Story: Travel through the correspondence between Bob and Jean, a couple separated by the realities of WWII, as it’s seen through the eyes of their son in this stirring play based on real letters between the playwright’s parents. LEARN MORE

Dear Evan Hansen: Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for. LEARN MORE

Come From Away: What began as an average day in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. LEARN MORE

Finding Neverland: J.M. Barrie, a struggling playwright, encounters a widowed mother, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four sons in Kensington Park. As Barrie befriends the family, he is inspired by their adventures, particularly Peter, who is reluctant to play due to his grief. Barrie helps him to learn to play again and becomes inspired to create a new art form: children's theatre. But who will pay to see a play about children? Who will play these characters? And how will they make Peter Pan fly? LEARN MORE

Jane Eyre: Jane's story begins in Gateshead, where she is left in the care of her unfeeling and cruel relations. Then, after many years at a remote boarding school, a grown Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall under the mysterious Mr. Edward Rochester, thus beginning a heart-wrenching journey of love and loss. This beloved tale of secrets, perseverance, concealed passion and triumph over adversity paints a vivid portrait of one woman’s steadfast spirit in a challenging and uncertain world. LEARN MORE

Coming soon:

Giant: A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy. LEARN MORE

Smash: SMASH is inspired by the hit television series. Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium as opening night approaches for Bombshell, the splashy new show about Marilyn Monroe. Nearly breaking under the pressure, legendary Broadway star Ivy Lynn causes a series of hilarious setbacks and surprises that bring a diva director, a bewildered producer, two exasperated authors, one eager understudy and an entire company to its knees. But the curtain’s going up, no matter what! LEARN MORE

The Great Gatsby: The Great Gatsby follows young World War I veteran Nick Carraway as he’s drawn into the glittering world of debutantes, high society, and riotous parties, courtesy of millionaire Jay Gatsby, his former flame Daisy Buchanan, and her controlling husband Tom in Jazz Age New York. LEARN MORE

To Kill a Mockingbird: Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. He encourages kindness and empathy in his children, Scout and Jem, but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it. LEARN MORE

Liberation: 1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself. LEARN MORE

The Outsiders: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. LEARN MORE

Hamilton: Hamilton traces the life of Alexander Hamilton through a score that merges hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, and is based on the biography by Ron Chernow. LEARN MORE

Maybe Happy Ending: Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection and a surprising adventure. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. LEARN MORE

Boop! The Musical: BOOP! THE MUSICAL reimagines the cartoon icon Betty Boop as she leaves her black-and-white world and goes on an extraordinary adventure in modern-day New York City. With its perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair, BOOP! is a crowd-pleaser for performers and audiences of all ages. LEARN MORE

Pirates! The Penzance Musical: Transporting the pirates from Penzance to 1800s New Orleans, this outrageously clever romp sizzles with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With a tongue-twisting Major General, a rabble-rousing Pirate King, romance, swordplay, wordplay, and off-the-charts fun, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and Gilbert & Sullivan aficionados alike. LEARN MORE

A Beautiful Noise: Featuring Neil Diamond's beloved hit songs, including "I'm a Believer," "Sweet Caroline," "Song Sung Blue," and "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," A Beautiful Noise is a crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages that celebrates his life and legacy. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise explores the story of how a young kid from Brooklyn became the rock icon we know today. During a therapy session, a present-day Diamond copes with the news that he can no longer perform. As he takes us on a journey through some of his biggest milestones and moments, we relive his rise to fame with him. LEARN MORE

Mrs. Doubtfire: When struggling actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a messy divorce, he is determined to do whatever it takes to stay in their lives. After learning that his ex-wife plans to hire a caretaker to help her around the house, Daniel creates an alter ego that goes by the name Euphegenia Doubtfire for the role of the new nanny. When Mrs. Doubtfire begins to take on a life of her own, Daniel realizes there is more to being a father than a fancy new apron. In a fresh updated take, Mrs. Doubtfire features fabulous new songs, dazzling dance numbers, as well as many of the iconic hilarious moments from the movie. LEARN MORE

Shucked: What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked has turned Broadway on its ear and offers a kernel of hope for our divided nation. LEARN MORE

Good Night, and Good Luck: As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, newsman Edward R. Murrow and his team at CBS choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. LEARN MORE

The Notebook: The Notebook is a new hit musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film. Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces threatening to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us). LEARN MORE

The Heart of Rock and Roll: Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures — Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends to figure out what kind of life they really want. LEARN MORE

Oh, Mary!: Oh, Mary! is a zany and unconventional comedy set in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, focusing on a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln. The fast-paced one-act play clicks along, exploring unrequited yearning and suppressed desires, highlighting Mrs. Lincoln's forgotten life and dreams through comedic camp and mischievous fun. LEARN MORE

& Juliet: & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and instead had a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet was created by David West Read, an Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and features an iconic playlist of tunes from pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin and friends. LEARN MORE

Titianique: Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Our story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Featuring show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart. LEARN MORE

Operation Mincemeat: The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler? LEARN MORE

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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