Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for Bess Wohl's LIBERATION

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Tony nominee Bess Wohl’s Liberation for its Dramatists Play Service imprint. The title is now available for professional licensing in North America.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

Liberation recently had an acclaimed run at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. This followed its world premiere earlier in 2025 at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. See photos from the production HERE!