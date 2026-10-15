GIANT Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals
Giant will be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia.
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive North American English language stage licensing rights to Mark Rosenblatt's Giant for its Samuel French imprint.
A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.
Following a West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant played a limited run on Broadway in the spring and was nominated for four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash). Lithgow won the Tony for his portrayal of Dahl. Read reviews for the production!
Giant will be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and select international territories beginning November 18. For more information, please visit concordsho.ws/PerformGiant.
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