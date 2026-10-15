GIANT Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive North American English language stage licensing rights to Mark Rosenblatt's Giant for its Samuel French imprint.

A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

John Lithgow in Giant

Following a West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant played a limited run on Broadway in the spring and was nominated for four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (John Lithgow) and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash). Lithgow won the Tony for his portrayal of Dahl. Read reviews for the production!

Giant will be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and select international territories beginning November 18. For more information, please visit concordsho.ws/PerformGiant.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 13 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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