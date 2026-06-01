Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for SMASH

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Rick Elice and Bob Martin’s Smash, a musical about a musical about Marilyn.

Smash features a score by Tony, two-time Emmy and two-time GRAMMY Award-winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman – who wrote over two dozen songs for the eponymous NBC television series and new songs for the stage version – and a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin.

Said Shaiman & Wittman, “We are so happy that Concord Theatricals will be ‘Moving The Line’ for SMASH, so that people all across the country can join in with ‘The National Pastime,’ roll out their ‘Secondhand White Baby Grands’ and sing out to the world ‘LET ME BE YOUR STAR!’”

SMASH is inspired by the hit television series. Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium as opening night approaches for Bombshell, the splashy new show about Marilyn Monroe. Nearly breaking under the pressure, legendary Broadway star Ivy Lynn causes a series of hilarious setbacks and surprises that bring a diva director, a bewildered producer, two exasperated authors, one eager understudy and an entire company to its knees. But the curtain’s going up, no matter what!

The cast of Smash

During the show’s Broadway run at the Imperial Theatre in 2025, Concord Theatricals Recordings released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of SMASH. The album features original Broadway cast members Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, Nicholas Matos, Megan Kane, and more.

SMASH is based in part on the NBC television series created by Theresa Rebeck and produced by Universal Television. The stage adaptation opened on Broadway on April 10, 2025, at the Imperial Theatre under the direction of five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman with choreography by Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated Joshua Bergasse.