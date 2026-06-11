STEREOPHONIC is Now Available for Professional Licensing by Concord Theatricals

Stereophonic, David Adjmi’s 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, featuring original music by Will Butler, is now available for professional licensing worldwide through Concord Theatricals.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough. Playwright Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

After premiering off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in October 2023, Stereophonic opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre on April 19, 2024. Directed by Daniel Aukin, the production featured Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon and Chris Stack. The production earned 13 Tony Award nominations, making it the most-nominated play in Tony Awards history. Stereophonic ultimately won five Tony Awards, including Best Play. On May 24, 2025, Stereophonic made its West End premiere at the Duke of York’s Theatre. A U.S. national tour of the play began in October 2025 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/Stereophonic.