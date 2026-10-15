Video: Bradley Whitford on Returning to A FEW GOOD MEN After Big Break 40 Years Ago





Bradley Whitford, who is currently starring on Broadway in the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men, joined GMA to discuss returning to the play after getting his big break in the show 40 years ago.

"It's a very strange time machine. The biggest break of my life, I was a replacement in that show, I got to understudy the lead, the Tom Cruise part. And Aaron Sorkin, no offense to people like me, but the play is limping along, and usually the lead goes to a fading television personality in order to sell tickets [laughs], but he gave the understudy the part. And it was a huge break. My dressing room was bigger than my apartment. I moved my dog in there. And that's how I got The West Wing."

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and starring Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway,’ and Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as ‘LtCol Nathan R. Jessep,’ A Few Good Men, set to officially open on Thursday, October 29, will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 09 Hrs 58 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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