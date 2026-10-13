Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/11/26 - Box Office Soars 27% to $35.3 Million
OH, MARY! has broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre, while Hamilton takes the highest grossing spot.
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/11/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week:
OTHER DESERT CITIES is in previews at the Hudson and opens on 10/18. 860 is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 10/21. THE IMAGINARY INVALID is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/22. A FEW GOOD MEN began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/29.
Please note that Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day weekend fell within this week. (Last season, it also fell within Week 20.)
OH, MARY! has broken another box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. The comedy, which currently stars actor, comedian, and “Las Culturistas” host Bowen Yang as 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' grossed a total of $1,592,306.00 for the week ending Sunday, October 11.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL broke the all-time house record at New World Stages for the week ending October 11, 2026 in its final week of performances.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- OTHER DESERT CITIES (100%)
- 860 (91.5%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (18.1%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (16.8%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (15.1%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (13.6%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (13.5%)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (10.7%)
- WICKED (8.9%)
- OH, MARY! (6.5%)
- JUST IN TIME (6.1%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (5.9%)
- THE LOST BOYS (5.5%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (4.5%)
- THE LION KING (4.3%)
- ALADDIN (3.7%)
- CHICAGO (3.5%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (2.9%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.7%)
- & JULIET (2.3%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (2.2%)
- HADESTOWN (1.5%)
- MJ (1.4%)
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY (0.4%)
- HAMILTON (0.1%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID (-2.1%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-1%)
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (-0.9%)
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This week (week ending 10/11/2026), 29 shows played on Broadway, with 248,496 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,292,434. The average ticket price was $142.02. This represents 1 more show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 94.93%, with 248,496 of 261,768 available seats filled.
Attendance increased by 9.76% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 41, 2025), attendance decreased by 10.17%.
Overall grosses rose 27.25% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 10.46% ($35,292,434 vs. $39,416,736).
The average ticket price of $142.02 was $19.51 higher than last week and $0.46 lower than the same week last year ($142.49).
Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,223,679 vs. $1,278,501 (+73.9% change)
- OH, MARY!: $1,592,306 vs. $1,005,915 (+58.3% change)
- CHICAGO: $1,163,661 vs. $787,873 (+47.7% change)
- MJ: $1,886,133 vs. $1,462,870 (+28.9% change)
- THE GREAT GATSBY: $1,179,484 vs. $1,040,676 (+13.3% change)
Overall Capacity Utilization
This week: 94.9%. Same week last year: 94.2%. Change: Up 0.8 percentage points
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HAMILTON: $3,090,634
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,223,679
- THE LION KING: $2,217,835
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,157,355
- MJ: $1,886,133
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $429,863
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $438,954
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $608,301
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $815,882
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $826,412
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- THE LION KING: $719,364
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $552,136
- HAMILTON: $385,796
- OH, MARY!: $375,376
- WICKED: $369,871
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $54,525
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $77,039
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $87,883
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $96,268
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $104,608
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- HAMILTON: $287.50
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $276.87
- OH, MARY!: $222.73
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $172.98
- MJ: $170.72
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $81.72
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $88.16
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $90.49
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $92.84
- ALADDIN: $98.86
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- JUST IN TIME: 101.7%
- HAMILTON: 101.5%
- CHICAGO: 101.1%
- HADESTOWN: 100%
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 78.2%
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 79%
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 86.8%
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 89.6%
- 860: 91.5%
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- THE LION KING: 2162
- 860: 2144
- THE GREAT GATSBY: 1797
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 1490
- THE OUTSIDERS: 1380
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: -92
- SCHMIGADOON!: -92
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
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