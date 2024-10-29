Dramatists Play Service Secures Theatrical Licensing Rights For OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dramatists Play Service, the play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has announced the addition of Oh, Mary!, the critically-acclaimed new play by writer-performer, Cole Escola, to its catalog.

Oh, Mary! is a zany and unconventional comedy set in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, focusing on a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln. The fast-paced one-act play clicks along, exploring unrequited yearning and suppressed desires, highlighting Mrs. Lincoln's forgotten life and dreams through comedic camp and mischievous fun.

“Imagination and originality are two keys to theatre—and Cole Escola has had both from the very beginning,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “With Oh, Mary!, they have created a work that has been called ‘genius’—not to mention the Broadway debut of a unique modern voice giving us the funniest new show in years.”

Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer, emphasizes, “We couldn’t be more pleased that Cole has decided to entrust BLG to represent, Oh, Mary! across the theatrical licensing landscape.”

In January 2024, the Sam Pinkleton-directed production premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City. Following multiple extended downtown runs, Oh, Mary! transferred to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre with continued critical acclaim, where it has broken all box office records. Licensing availability for the show will be made known at a later date.

Founded in 1936, Dramatists Play Service represents many of the most renowned works of the American Theatre and around the globe. Playwrights include Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tom Stoppard, John Leguizamo, and more. Other recent new titles acquired by DPS include, The Shark is Broken, by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne.

For more information visit www.dramatists.com.