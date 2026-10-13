Video: BroadwayWorld's Robert Diamond Talks Broadway Journalism and More on WHAT EXIT?

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In a recent episode of the podcast What Exit?, BroadwayWorld's own founder and CEO Robert Diamond discussed his journey in the theater industry, the world of Broadway journalism, and what goes on behind the curtain.

Check out the full interview here!

About What Exit?

What Exit? is an entertainment podcast inspired by New Jersey's most iconic question - one that instantly reveals where you're from or where you're headed. Just across the river from New York City, a surprising number of Broadway and entertainment professionals have roots in - or have passed through - the Garden State, creating an unexpected connection between Jersey and the Stage.

Hosted by Jared Goldsmith, What Exit? takes you behind the scenes with the performers, creators, and entertainment professionals who got their start in New Jersey and went on to make their mark on the industry.

Each episode will include theater news followed by The Exit Interview of a celebrity or well known theater industry figure.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 15 Hrs 45 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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