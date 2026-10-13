Video: BroadwayWorld's Robert Diamond Talks Broadway Journalism and More on WHAT EXIT?
Watch Diamond discuss his journey in the theater industry, what goes on behind the curtain, and more.
In a recent episode of the podcast What Exit?, BroadwayWorld's own founder and CEO Robert Diamond discussed his journey in the theater industry, the world of Broadway journalism, and what goes on behind the curtain.
Check out the full interview here!
About What Exit?
What Exit? is an entertainment podcast inspired by New Jersey's most iconic question - one that instantly reveals where you're from or where you're headed. Just across the river from New York City, a surprising number of Broadway and entertainment professionals have roots in - or have passed through - the Garden State, creating an unexpected connection between Jersey and the Stage.
Hosted by Jared Goldsmith, What Exit? takes you behind the scenes with the performers, creators, and entertainment professionals who got their start in New Jersey and went on to make their mark on the industry.
Each episode will include theater news followed by The Exit Interview of a celebrity or well known theater industry figure.
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