MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to & JULIET

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the smash hit pop musical & Juliet.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and instead had a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet was created by David West Read, an Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and features an iconic playlist of tunes from pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin and friends.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of contemporary pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s the Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer with more #1 Billboard Hot 100 songs than any producer in history. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only tragedy would be missing it.

“This brand-new take on a classic story is a high-energy treat for fans of the Bard and fans of great pop music,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. “The songs of Max Martin are pop hits known the world over that have been the soundtrack to all of our lives. David West Read’s witty, fun, and empowering book makes this new take on this centuries-old tale more relevant than ever. We can’t wait to offer & Juliet to theatres all around the world.”

Book writer David West Read shared, “I am thrilled that & Juliet will continue to thrive under the stewardship of MTI and inspire both performers and audiences. While this musical brings plenty of fun, incredible dance numbers, and pop songs that are known and loved around the world, it is, at its core, a show about starting over, learning to love yourself, and fighting for a better ending to your story — no matter who you are, or where you come from. I hope that’s one of the things people take away from the show.”

The first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off in September 2024, joining a UK Tour already in progress. By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. Broadway tickets for & Juliet are available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office or at AndJulietBroadway.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet was praised by both audiences and critics alike, with Variety proclaiming it to be “Exactly the show Broadway needs right now,” and The Washington Post hailing the show as “A pull-out-all-the-stops sensation that gets your heart racing.” On Broadway, it became the only new musical of the 2022-2023 Broadway season to recoup its investment, and has broken several box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where it has played more than 750 performances.

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about & Juliet will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, more information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.