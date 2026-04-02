MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for THE GREAT GATSBY

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the dazzling Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, based on the best-selling 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The electrifying musical, now playing on Broadway, features music by Jason Howland (Little Women), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance).

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work,” shared The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The Great Gatsby follows young World War I veteran Nick Carraway as he’s drawn into the glittering world of debutantes, high society, and riotous parties, courtesy of millionaire Jay Gatsby, his former flame Daisy Buchanan, and her controlling husband Tom in Jazz Age New York.

“Audiences are sure to fall in love with The Great Gatsby and its world of dazzling parties, aching romance, and timeless ambition,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “Jason, Nathan, and Kait have truly captured the spirit of the novel where the music, lyrics, and book work seamlessly to portray the irresistible allure of the American Dream.”

Produced by Chunsoo Shin, acclaimed Korean musical producer and OD Company president, The Great Gatsby premiered at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey in 2023, followed by the current hit, record-breaking Broadway run at The Broadway Theatre, which opened on April 25, 2024. The show made its European debut at the London Coliseum for a limited run from April 11, 2025 until September 7, 2025. In addition, The Great Gatsby had a successful run from August 1, 2025 through November 9, 2025 at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea.

Kait Kerrigan, Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen said, “It is an absolute honor to have our adaptation of The Great Gatsby included in MTI’s exemplary catalogue of American musicals. Watching audiences on Broadway, the West End, and around the world embrace our show has been equal parts thrilling and humbling. We cannot wait to see how theaters big and small bring to life Fitzgerald’s great American tragedy disguised as the greatest party you’ve ever seen.”

Licensing and additional information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students. Launched in May 2025, MTI's Broadway Senior™ musicals are geared and adapted for adult performers 55 and over.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).