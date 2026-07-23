PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Is Now Available to License

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) just announced the licensing availability of Pretty Woman: The Musical. The musical is available worldwide (excluding the UK) and other international/regional restrictions may apply.

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score with music and lyrics by Grammy® Award-winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, and a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

The original Broadway production opened at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, breaking the Nederlander's box office record for an eight-performance week during previews. The show subsequently ran in the West End at the Piccadilly Theatre and completed a successful North American national tour. The musical featured direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray).

Once upon a time in late '80s Hollywood, free-spirited Vivian Ward and driven businessman Edward Lewis are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other — and themselves. With warmth, humor, and an irresistible score, Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers all the iconic moments audiences know and love, and invites them to fall in love all over again.

Critics and audiences alike have embraced the show's charm and spirit. The Hollywood Reporter called it "a romantic fantasy… a contemporary fairy tale," while Broadway.com declared it "big romance and big fun!" BuzzFeed News put it simply: "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!"

"We are incredibly excited to make Pretty Woman available for licensing, and deliver this modern-day, romantic comedy to stages everywhere,” stated Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO. “In adapting the classic film for its hit Broadway run, authors J.F. Lawton and Garry Marshall have delivered a script that is funny, moving and--perhaps most important-- updated to reflect today's sensibilities, all while staying true to the heart of the beloved movie that J.F. created. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's energetic and original score offers great songs for each of the key characters and has audiences dancing in their seats every night.”

"When I wrote the original screenplay for Pretty Woman, I never imagined that Vivian Ward's story would still be resonating with audiences more than three decades later,” said J.F. Lawton. “Bringing her journey to the stage alongside Garry Marshall was one of the greatest creative adventures of my life, and hearing Bryan and Jim's extraordinary songs breathe new life into these characters we loved so much was something truly special. Now, knowing that theatres around the world will have the chance to tell this story in their own communities, for their own audiences, feels like the most wonderful next chapter."

Licensing and additional information about Pretty Woman: The Musical can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

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