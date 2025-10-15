Theatrical Rights Worldwide Acquires Licensing Rights for Broadway’s PIRATES! The Penzance Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) has announced acquisition of the exclusive worldwide performance rights to PIRATES! The Penzance Musical, the jazzy and joyous reimagining of the beloved Gilbert & Sullivan crowd-pleasing classic.

Transporting the pirates from Penzance to 1800s New Orleans, this outrageously clever romp sizzles with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair with brand-new orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Rupert Holmes (CURTAINS). With a tongue-twisting Major General, a rabble-rousing Pirate King, romance, swordplay, wordplay, and off-the-charts fun, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and Gilbert & Sullivan aficionados alike.

Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Pirates! The Penzance Musical closed on July 27 at the Todd Haimes Theatre following 21 previews and 109 regular performances.

CEO of TRW, Steve Spiegel, shares, “The magic tale of PIRATES has never been more expertly crafted than in this magical reshaping of the beloved characters and songs by Rupert Holmes. Ideal for all schools, community and professional theatres, this version will bring joy to actors and audiences alike.”