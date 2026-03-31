Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide licensing rights to Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird for its Samuel French imprint.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. He encourages kindness and empathy in his children, Scout and Jem, but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it. Aaron Sorkin’s riveting, award-winning stage adaptation became a Broadway and West End sensation with star-studded sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird resumed performances at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre in the summer of 2022 before transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.

Since then, To Kill a Mockingbird has been on a two-year tour through the United States and United Kingdom, set to conclude this May. The play was nominated for nine Tony Awards – winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play – and earned a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, as well as a Theater World Award.

UK Tour Dates

April 14 – 18

Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham

April 21 – 25

Theatre Royal

Newcastle

April 28 – May 2

Theatre Royal

Norwich

May 12 – 16

Empire Theatre

Liverpool

May 19 – 23

Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes