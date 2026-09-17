PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Available for Licensing From Music Theatre International

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heatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing availability of Pride and Prejudice the Musical.

Based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice is a new musical adaptation by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs). The musical was presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and had its world premiere in 2019 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto, California.

In the early 19th century, the Bennet family lives at their Longbourn estate in a small village in England. Mrs. Bennet's greatest desire is to marry off her five daughters to secure their futures. Elizabeth Bennet refuses to marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?

“Jane Austen’s work has always been timeless, and it was a great joy to musicalize her most popular novel. Elizabeth Bennet is perhaps Austen’s most modern heroine—smart, spirited, independent, and never at a loss for a witty response—especially when sparring with Mr. Darcy. Her strength and humor continue to resonate with audiences today, giving the story a universal appeal that transcends time and place,” said Paul Gordon.

This charming tale of love at second glance is perfect for theatre companies ready to give their audiences a fresh look at the renowned classic. With strong male and female leads and a brilliant ensemble of characters, every member of your cast will have a chance to shine.

“Paul Gordon has a rare talent for finding musical expression in classic literature. He did it with Jane Eyre, he did it with Emma, and now he’s done it again with Pride and Prejudice,” said Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO. “MTI could not be more excited to offer another gem from this master of literary adaptions to theatres everywhere."

Whether audiences are familiar with the work of Jane Austen or companies want to introduce new generations to one of English literature's greatest love stories, Pride and Prejudice will leave everyone smitten.

Licensing and additional information about Pride and Prejudice can be found here.

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