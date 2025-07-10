MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International just announced the acquisition of Mrs. Doubtfire, the hit comedy musical based on the enormously popular 20th Century Fox motion picture.

From the team that brought Something Rotten! to the Broadway stage comes this hilarious romp about family, responsibility, and holding on to the things we love. Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony Award nominees John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.

When struggling actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a messy divorce, he is determined to do whatever it takes to stay in their lives. After learning that his ex-wife plans to hire a caretaker to help her around the house, Daniel creates an alter ego that goes by the name Euphegenia Doubtfire for the role of the new nanny. When Mrs. Doubtfire begins to take on a life of her own, Daniel realizes there is more to being a father than a fancy new apron. In a fresh updated take, Mrs. Doubtfire features fabulous new songs, dazzling dance numbers, as well as many of the iconic hilarious moments from the movie.

“We are incredibly excited to represent Mrs. Doubtfire, which John, Karey and Wayne have masterfully brought to life on stage. The tremendous and continuing success of the national tour and the recent West End production prove the enduring, audience-pleasing success of the show, following on from its Broadway run. It’s not easy to build upon a classic film, but Mrs. Doubtfire succeeds because it delivers laughs and heart, with several great roles, all in one beautiful theatrical package,” shared MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened on Broadway on December 5th, 2021 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The show went on to receive a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for Rob McClure in the title role.

Mrs. Doubtfire was originally produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Katie Boehly, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Option Up Entertainment, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon; Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Prior to its Broadway run, Mrs. Doubtfire was premiered by The 5th Avenue Theatre under Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry and Managing Director Bernadine Griffin.

Mrs. Doubtfire made its West End debut on May 12th, 2023 at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre to ecstatic audiences. The production was seen as a family-friendly comedy that kept audiences laughing from beginning to end. Tim Bano at The Standard described it as having “lots of fun farce and very silly comedy.” A major UK and Ireland tour has already been announced.

Mrs. Doubtfire was lauded globally as well with a sold-out run in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2024, which led to a transfer to São Paulo in 2025. It was described by BroadwayWorld as a “fun and delightful super production,” packed with energetic musical numbers. In Brazil, the show sparked deeper reflection beyond entertainment, touching on themes of parental love and the complexity of modern family. Germany is next in line with the premiere set to begin in October 2025 and run through April 2026.

Domestically, Mrs. Doubtfire is set to embark on its second North American tour in September 2025.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work on this beloved title, not only because of the many comedic opportunities this premise presents but also because, as fathers, we could all relate to the story of a dad who would do anything to be with his kids,” shared the creative team of John O’Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. “After Broadway and a successful two-year West End run, as well as an enthusiastically received stints in Brazil and South Korea, we are looking forward to sharing this classic and iconic story with the rest of world and can think of no one better than MTI to partner with in this endeavor. For anyone looking for a great, funny, moving family show, HELP IS ON THE WAY, DEARS!”

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about Mrs. Doubtfire will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.