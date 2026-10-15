Video: Watch Sarah Hyland & Skylar Astin in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
Both performers make their West End debuts as Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively.
Watch a first video footage of stage and screen stars Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland as Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, both making their West End debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
They are joined by Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Lily Frances, Adrian Grove, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.
Skylar Astin final performance will be Saturday 12 December 2026. Sarah Hyland’s final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.
Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 18 September 2027. The production has surpassed its 1,900th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history. This year will mark both the 60th anniversary of the show, which originally opened on Broadway on 20 November 1966, and the 5th anniversary of this award-winning production, which opened in the West End on 15 November 2021.
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