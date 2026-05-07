DreamWorks Theatricals, a part of Universal Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that Trolls JR. is now available for licensing.

Trolls JR. is based on the irreverent DreamWorks Animation comedy and features a wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters. The show follows the overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have Trolls in their stomach.

Trolls JR. was created through the DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program and features music and lyrics by Joriah Kwamé and a book and additional lyrics by Krista Knight. The DreamWorks Theatricals/MTI Emerging Writers Program was created to identify teams of book writers, composers and lyricists with unique voices and points of view to develop musical adaptations of popular DreamWorks Animation titles intended for the Music Theatre International catalogue.

“We’re so excited to partner with MTI to bring Trolls JR. to life for young performers. Few properties lend themselves to the stage as naturally as Trolls—it’s a world built on music, joy, and self-expression—and this adaptation really leans into that spirit. Joriah Kwamé and Krista Knight have created something that feels vibrant, funny, and emotionally grounded, while also giving young performers a chance to truly shine. It’s exactly the kind of theatrical experience that invites students in, celebrates individuality, and makes storytelling irresistibly fun,” said Lowe Cunningham, SVP, Head of Creative and Strategy, Universal Theatrical Group.

Trolls JR. was featured in the New Works Showcase at the 2026 Junior Theater

Festivals in Atlanta and Sacramento.

“The Trolls films are a colorful and sparkly staple of family movie nights and childhoods across the world,” said MTI’s Chief Operations Officer John Prignano. “Trolls JR. brings that same sparkle to the stage, and I cannot wait to see the way that theaters adapt these works and showcase their young performers.”

Licensing and additional information can be found here. Regional and international

restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior ® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

About DreamWorks Theatricals

DreamWorks Theatricals, a division of Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), was formed in

2016 to develop live entertainment inspired by the studio’s acclaimed library of

animated films, including the Tony-winning musical adaptation of Shrek and the West

End production of The Prince of Egypt. UTG is represented by the record-breaking

musical phenomenon Wicked, currently in its twenty-first smash hit-year on Broadway.

Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide, making it one of the most

successful theatrical ventures of all time. In 2025, DreamWorks Theatricals and Music

Theatre International's Emerging Writers Program announced the development of How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls as JR. titles to be added to MTI's Broadway Junior Collection. Universal Theatrical Group is currently represented on Broadway by the

Tonywinning musical comedy Death Becomes Her currently at the LuntFontanne

Theatre.

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